San Diego Zoo penguin fitted with orthopaedic footwear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

San Diego Zoo penguin fitted with orthopaedic footwear

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 8:06 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 12:18 pm
Penguin Lucas does a test walk with custom orthopaedic footwear at the San Diego Zoo (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP)
Penguin Lucas does a test walk with custom orthopaedic footwear at the San Diego Zoo (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP)

A member of the San Diego Zoo’s African penguin colony has been fitted with orthopaedic footwear to help it deal with a degenerative foot condition.

The four-year-old penguin named Lucas has lesions on his feet due to a chronic condition known as bumblefoot, which covers a range of avian foot problems, the San Diego Wildlife Alliance said in a press release.

If left untreated, bumblefoot could lead to sepsis and death by infection.

The zoo’s wildlife care specialists turned to an organisation called Thera-Paw, which creates rehabilitative and assistive products for animals with special needs.

Wildlife care specialists Debbie Dention, left, and Lara Jones watch as penguin Lucas tests custom orthopaedic footwear at the San Diego Zoo (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP)

Thera-Paw created custom shoes made of neoprene and rubber to prevent pressure sores from developing when Lucas stands and walks.

The penguin’s problems began more than three years ago.

African penguins have suffered a massive population decline and are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Jesse Marsch is racing against time to strengthen his attacking options (Danny Lawson/PA)
Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton
Venus Williams kept her thoughts on her tennis future to herself after losing in the opening round of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears frustrated (Steven Paston/PA)
Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton
Marco Silva hailed the ‘unbelievable’ Aleksandar Mitrovic after his goal helped Fulham win 2-1 against Brighton (John Walton/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic was unbelievable – Marco Silva hails star striker
Wilfried Zaha remains the subject of speculation (Nick Potts/PA)
Patrick Vieira not considering Wilfried Zaha’s departure before window closes
Bukayo Saka is confident of signing a new contract at Arsenal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bukayo Saka hints he could be close to signing new Arsenal deal
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, left, could be rested by Pep Guardiola, right (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola won’t explain reasons if he rests Erling Haaland from City duty
Leeds levelled after the break (Danny Lawson/PA)
Luis Sinisterra’s first Premier League goal earns Leeds point against Everton
Charlbi Dean (Doug Peters/PA)
Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32
Romeo Lavia celebrates his goal (Steven Paston/PA)
Southampton beat Chelsea to march past Blues in table

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0