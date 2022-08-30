UN seeks £136m of emergency aid for victims of Pakistan floods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UN seeks £136m of emergency aid for victims of Pakistan floods

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 10:19 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 6:38 pm
A woman wades through a flooded area after heavy rains in the Shikarpur district of Sindh province, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)
A woman wades through a flooded area after heavy rains in the Shikarpur district of Sindh province, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)

The United Nations and Pakistan have issued an appeal for 160 million dollars (£136 million) in emergency funding to help millions of people affected by record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,160 people since mid-June.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said Pakistan’s flooding, caused by weeks of unprecedented monsoon rains, were a signal to the world to step up action against climate change.

“Let’s stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change,” he said in a video message to an Islamabad ceremony launching the funding appeal.

“Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country.”

A displaced man transports usable belongings salvaged from his flood-hit home across a flooded area in the Shikarpur district of Sindh province, Pakistan
A displaced man transports his belongings salvaged from his flood-hit home across a flooded area in the Shikarpur district of Sindh province (Fareed Khan/AP)

More than 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis, have been affected by the catastrophic flooding, which has devastated a country already trying to revive a struggling economy.

More than one million homes have been damaged or destroyed in the past two-and-a-half months, displacing millions of people.

Around half a million of those displaced are living in organised camps, while others have had to find their own shelter.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the floods badly destroyed crops, and his government was considering importing wheat to avoid any shortage of food.

Mr Sharif said Pakistan was witnessing the worst flooding in its history and any inadvertent delay by the international community in helping victims “will be devastating for the people of Pakistan”.

He promised funds from the international community would be spent in a transparent manner and that he would ensure all aid reaches those in need.

“This is my commitment,” he told reporters, saying his country is “facing the toughest moment of its history”.

According to initial government estimates, the devastation caused 10 billion dollars (£8.5 billion) in damage to the economy.

Damaged hotels are surrounded by floodwaters in Kalam, Pakistan
Damaged hotels are surrounded by floodwaters in Kalam, Pakistan (Sherin Zada/AP)

“It is a preliminary estimate likely to be far greater,” planning minister Ahsan Iqbal told the Associated Press (AP).

More than 160 bridges and more than 3,400 kilometres (2,100 miles) of road have been damaged.

Although rains stopped three days ago, large swathes of the country remain underwater, and the main rivers, the Indus and the Swat, are still swollen.

The National Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday warned emergency services to be on maximum alert, saying flood waters over the next 24 hours could cause further damage.

Rescuers continued to evacuate stranded people from inundated villages to safer ground.

Makeshift tent camps have sprung up along motorways.

Meteorologists have warned of more rains in coming weeks.

“The situation is likely to deteriorate even further as heavy rains continue over areas already inundated by more than two months of storms and flooding. For us, this is no less than a national emergency,” Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, urging the international community to give generously to the UN appeal.

Displaced families line up to receive food as they take refuge on a roadside after fleeing their flood-hit homes in Charsadda, Pakistan
Displaced families line up to receive food as they take refuge on a roadside after fleeing their flood-hit homes in Charsadda, Pakistan (Mohammad Sajjad/AP)

“Since mid-June, in fact, Pakistan has been battling one of the most severe, totally anomalous cycles of torrential monsoon weather,” he said.

Rainfall during that time was three times the average, and up to six times higher in some areas, he said.

The UN flash appeal for 160 million dollars will provide food, water, sanitation, health and other forms of aid to some 5.2 million people, Mr Guterres said.

“The scale of needs is rising like the floodwaters. It requires the world’s collective and prioritised attention,” he said.

A day earlier, the International Monetary Fund’s executive board approved the release of a much-awaited 1.17 billion dollars (£1 billion) for Pakistan.

The funds are part of a six billion dollar (£5 billion) bailout agreed on in 2019.

Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city of Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province
Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city of Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's south-western Baluchistan province (Zahid Hussain/AP)

The latest tranche had been on hold since earlier this year, when the IMF expressed concern about Pakistan’s compliance with the deal’s terms under the government of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Mr Khan was ousted through a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April.

Pakistan has risked default as its reserves dwindle and inflation has spiralled, and to get the IMF bailout the government has had to agree to austerity measures.

The flooding catastrophe, however, adds new burdens to the cash-strapped government.

It also reflects how poorer countries often pay the price for climate change largely caused by more industrialised nations.

Since 1959, Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4% of the world’s historic CO2 emissions.

The US is responsible for 21.5%, China for 16.5% and the EU 15%.

Women wade through a flooded area after heavy rains in the Shikarpur district of Sindh province, Pakistan
Women wade through a flooded area after heavy rains in the Shikarpur district of Sindh province, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)

Several scientists say the record-breaking flooding has all the hallmarks of being affected by climate change.

“This year, Pakistan has received the highest rainfall in at least three decades,” said Abid Qaiyum Suleri, executive director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute and a member of Pakistan’s Climate Change Council.

“Extreme weather patterns are turning more frequent in the region and Pakistan is not an exception.”

Pakistan saw similar flooding and devastation in 2010 that killed nearly 2,000 people.

But the government did not implement plans to prevent future flooding by preventing construction and homes in flood-prone areas and river beds, said Suleri.

