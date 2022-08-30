Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 10:36 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 4:40 pm
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in Chernihiv, Ukraine (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in Chernihiv, Ukraine (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Ukraine claims to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fuelling speculation that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is under way.

Russia said it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties.

The clashes took place in the country’s Kherson region, where Moscow’s forces rolled up major gains early in the war.

But Ukrainian authorities kept the world guessing about their intentions.

While independent verification of battlefield action has been difficult, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence report that several Ukrainian brigades had stepped up their artillery fire in frontline sectors across southern Ukraine.

The port city of Kherson, with a pre-war population of about 300,000, is an important economic hub close to the Black Sea and the first major city to fall to the Russians in the war that began six months ago.

The port remains at the heart of Ukraine’s efforts to preserve its vital access to the sea, while Russia views it as a key point in a land corridor extending from its border to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized in 2014.

Occupation forces have spoken of plans to hold a referendum on making the Kherson region a part of Russia and have pressured residents to take Russian citizenship and stop using Ukraine’s currency.

Ukraine’s presidential office reported that “powerful explosions continued during the day and night in the Kherson region. Tough battles are ongoing practically across all” of the area.

Ukrainian forces, the office said, destroyed ammunition depots and all large bridges across the Dnieper River vital to supplying Russian troops.

Tetyana, right, takes shelter inside the basement of a residential building during a Russian attack in Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine
Tetyana, right, takes shelter inside the basement of a residential building during a Russian attack in Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

The Ukrainian military also reported destroying a pontoon bridge on the Dnieper that the Russian forces were setting up and hitting a dozen command posts with artillery fire.

Russian state news agency Tass that reported explosions rocked Kherson on Tuesday morning – most likely caused by air defence systems.

Alluding to the talk of a major counteroffensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Monday that one “won’t hear specifics from any truly responsible person” about Kyiv’s intentions “because this is war”.

The British said most of Russia’s units around Kherson “are likely under-manned and are reliant upon fragile supply lines” while its forces there are undergoing a significant reorganisation.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov maintained that its forces stood up well and that Ukraine lost hundreds of troops, tanks and other armoured vehicles in Monday’s action.

His claim could not be independently verified.

People walk along a boulevard in Kyiv, Ukraine
People walk along a boulevard in Kyiv, Ukraine (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Ukrainian independent military analyst Oleh Zhdanov told the Associated Press that “it will be possible to talk about the effectiveness of Ukrainian actions only after large cities are retaken”.

He added that Ukrainian forces had breached the first and the second lines of defence in the Kherson region several times in the past, “but it didn’t bring about results”.

“The most important thing is Ukrainian artillery’s work on the bridges, which the Russian military can no longer use,” Mr Zhdanov said.

The war has ground to a stalemate over the past months, with casualties and destruction rising and the population bearing the brunt of the suffering during relentless shelling in the east and south.

Amid fears that the fighting around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could lead to a catastrophe, a UN atomic energy agency team set out on a mission to inspect and safeguard the complex.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the area over and over.

A firefighter takes a break to drink water as he works to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack that heavily damaged a building in Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine
A firefighter takes a break to drink water as he works to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack that heavily damaged a building in Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

Nikopol, a city just across the Dnieper from the plant, again came under a barrage of heavy shelling, local authorities said, with a bus station, shops and a children’s library damaged.

And a Russian missile strike targeted the city of Zaporizhzhia, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the plant, Ukraine said.

In other developments:

– The first ship carrying grain from war-torn Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as deadly drought and conflict grip East Africa. The grain is going to Ethiopia.

– European Union ministers debated ways to ramp up weapons production, boost military training for Ukraine and inflict heavier costs on Russia.

– German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country is well prepared to tackle a possible energy shortage because of Russia’s squeeze on European gas supplies. Russia has cut off or reduced the flow of natural gas to a dozen EU countries, raising fears ahead of winter.

