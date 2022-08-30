Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City cannot keep going behind in games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City cannot keep going behind in games

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 2:37 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 2:42 pm
Pep Guardiola’s side face Nottingham Forest next (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pep Guardiola's side face Nottingham Forest next (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola knows his side cannot continue climbing mountains in the Premier League to win games.

The champions came back from 3-1 down at Newcastle to draw 3-3 and 2-0 behind at home to Crystal Palace to win 4-2, mainly due to the scoring power of Erling Haaland.

But Guardiola says it is not sustainable to score four or five goals to win a game.

“We have to try to avoid it,” he said ahead of the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City celebrate
Manchester City came from behind again on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

“In one time it is good because always in the past when we were down it was difficult to come back and now we proved last season and this season we can do it but we have to try and avoid it as much as possible.

“We have to manage this situation. It is risky, one day we will not be able to come back.”

Asked whether his side’s defensive frailties were because City had become more attacking this season with Haaland in his team, Guardiola added: “It is completely the opposite, as far away from your goal you are you are much safer.

“We have proved this in six years as part of winning the Premier League we have conceded few goals playing this way. We are going to adjust something, it is normal in this period.

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has scored six goals this season (Nick Potts/PA)

“We are scoring a lot of goals as well and at the same time we are conceding a lot and if we don’t stop that it will be difficult. You can’t always score four or five goals to win a game for a few months. We have to be better.”

Haaland has been the star man in the first four games for City, scoring six goals, including a match-winning hat-trick against Palace on Saturday.

But Guardiola has always been open that the Norwegian will not play every match as City enter a gruelling schedule.

He was coy on whether he would pick his striker against Forest, but did confirm if Haaland did not play, then Julian Alvarez would come in.

“When Erling doesn’t play, we are going to play Julian. That is almost sure,” he said.

“We are really impressed with his pace, his sense of goal, the work ethic, for many things.

“I knew him a little bit on TV and clips but I am surprised how good he is. He’s so humble, always positive and every training session he gives everything. I like these type of players.

“The impact in the minutes he has played – he could have had a hat-trick at the Camp Nou and was involved in two goals in the last game – he has the sense of goals – we are delighted.

Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move away from City (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I know people are talking about Erling and we are pleased but Julian is an exceptional player.”

With the transfer window open for just another 48 hours, Guardiola does not know if any more business will be done, including a possible sale of Bernardo Silva.

“With Bernardo I have said many times how important he is for us,” he added.

“Just one or two days until the transfer window is shut and everyone will be focused on what they have to do. I don’t know what is going to happen.”

