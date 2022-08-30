A closer look at Manchester United target Antony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A closer look at Manchester United target Antony

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 5:21 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 5:23 pm
Antony helped Ajax to back-to-back Eredivisie titles as well as KNVB Cup success in 2021 (Paul Ellis/PA)
Antony helped Ajax to back-to-back Eredivisie titles as well as KNVB Cup success in 2021 (Paul Ellis/PA)

Manchester United are preparing to make Ajax forward Antony their fifth major summer signing after confirming a deal is in place to sign the Brazil international.

The PA news agency understands the agreement is worth a fixed fee of £80.6million with a further £4.2m in add-ons.

Here, we take a look at what the 22-year-old is set to add to Erik Ten Hag’s squad at Old Trafford.

Who is he?

Known simply as ‘Antony’ but born Antony Matheus Dos Santos, he came through the ranks at Sao Paulo, standing out from a young age despite growing up in poverty and without owning a pair of football boots.

He made his first-team debut four years ago and did enough to soon start earning suitors from across the world.

Ajax would land his signature and then boss Ten Hag showed no concerns in throwing him straight into his side.

He helped Ajax to back-to-back Eredivisie titles as well as KNVB Cup success in 2021, adding to the Olympic gold medal he had already won in 2020.

What is his best position?

Antony (left) in action for Ajax
Antony (left) could pose problems for Premier League defences (Michael Regan/PA)

Antony operates on the wing, predominantly off the right flank, while also being able to play down the left.

Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga and Marcus Rashford have been the options in those areas of the pitch with Antony certainly adding to the pool of wide players at Ten Hag’s disposal.

He managed 18 goals in 57 Eredivisie outings for Ajax and has found the back of the net twice in his nine senior appearances for Brazil.

Cutting in off the right with the turn of pace he possesses could see him pose problems for Premier League defences.

Can he make a difference?

While it has sometimes taken players arriving from Holland time to adjust to the Premier League, Antony has the advantage of having worked closely with Ten Hag.

He will already understand the demands the Dutchman puts on his players – specifically his wide forwards – and his defensive work was undoubtedly part of the reason Ten Hag was so keen to reunite with Antony in Manchester.

The fee is the highest-ever paid for a player from the Eredivisie and, with previous big-money arrivals flattering to deceive at Old Trafford, Antony will be under the spotlight from the very start.

What is his legacy at Ajax?

The manner of Antony’s departure has certainly soured his relationship with Ajax.

The forward was so keen to push through a move to United he conducted an interview in which he stressed he had been asking to leave the club since February.

Alfred Schreuder, Ten Hag’s successor in the Ajax hot seat, also spoke out about his acrimonious exit.

Quoted on Ziggo Sport, Schreuder said Antony’s behaviour was “weird” and that he had got “angry” about the situation.

