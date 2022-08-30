Prosecution rests in R Kelly’s trial-fixing and child pornography case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prosecution rests in R Kelly’s trial-fixing and child pornography case

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 7:02 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 7:56 pm
R Kelly (Alamy/PA)
R Kelly (Alamy/PA)

US prosecutors have rested their case against R Kelly after presenting two weeks of evidence in their effort to show that the singer enticed under-age girls for sex, produced child pornography and successfully rigged his 2008 state trial.

Among the last prosecution witnesses was a 42-year-old woman who went by the pseudonym Nia, who was the fourth accuser to give evidence against the Grammy Award-winning singer at the trial in his home town of Chicago.

The highlight of prosecutors’ case was evidence from a 37-year-old woman who used the pseudonym Jane, and described Kelly sexually abusing her hundreds of times, starting in 1998 when she was 14 and Kelly was around 30.

Jane’s evidence is vital to the charge accusing Kelly of fixing his 2008 child pornography trial, at which he was acquitted.

She said Kelly and his associates threatened and paid off her and her parents so they lied to a grand jury before the trial.

R Kelly
R Kelly (Alamy/PA)

Kelly’s legal team now gets its chance to attack the government’s case. His lawyers have not said whether he will give evidence.

The 55-year-old did not give evidence at his earlier federal trial in New York, where a judge sentenced him in June to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.

A conviction in Chicago could add years to that sentence.

US District Judge Harry Leinenweber told jurors they would have Wednesday off, then return to listen to the first defence witnesses on Thursday.

Closing arguments in the federal trial in Chicago are expected next week.

Kelly’s 2008 state trial revolved around a video prosecutors said showed him sexually abusing Jane. She did not give evidence at that trial but told jurors this month that she was the child in the video and Kelly was the man.

The singer sold millions of albums even after allegations about his abuse of young girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

Widespread outrage over his sexual misconduct did not emerge until after the MeToo reckoning and the 2019 docuseries Surviving R Kelly.

Two Kelly associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, are co-defendants at the Chicago trial.

McDavid, a longtime Kelly business manager, is accused of helping Kelly rig the 2008 case. Brown is charged with receiving child pornography. They have denied wrongdoing.

