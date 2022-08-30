Patrick Vieira not considering Wilfried Zaha’s departure before window closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Vieira not considering Wilfried Zaha’s departure before window closes

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 10:38 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 10:41 pm
Wilfried Zaha remains the subject of speculation (Nick Potts/PA)
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira insists he is not contemplating losing star man Wilfried Zaha before the transfer deadline.

Zaha, who has been linked with London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, emphasised his value to Palace with a stunning opener in Tuesday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Brentford.

The in-form forward has now hit four goals in as many games this term but was ultimately left frustrated after Bees substitute Yoane Wissa claimed a late equaliser.

Vieira says there has been no approach for his talisman as he dismissed reports about him potentially leaving.

“I didn’t even put that in my head, I didn’t even ask myself that question,” replied the Frenchman when asked if he is confident Zaha will still be at Selhurst Park after the window closes on Thursday.

“I am working with him every day and there is nothing crossing my mind that something like that will happen.

“The only thing he is showing is competitiveness on the field, doing well for this football club that he loves very much.

“There is nothing coming from any other club. Wilfried is playing his football, he is enjoying his football and, as a manager or the chairman, there is nothing from anybody.

“We are in a period where there is a lot of things going on in the papers and regarding Wilfried there is nothing true in that. This is the only thing I can tell you.”

Having missed Saturday’s 4-2 loss at Manchester City due to a leg issue, Zaha was back in the spotlight against the Bees.

The Ivory Coast international, whose contract expires next summer, once again underlined his importance to the Eagles by breaking the deadlock with a stunning effort into the top right corner in the 59th minute.

But dogged Brentford battled back and levelled through a header from unmarked substitute Wissa two minutes from time and went close to a winner, with Rico Henry squandering a golden chance before Ben Mee headed against the crossbar.

“Today we needed something special to score goals and Wilfried delivered,” added Vieira, who was relieved to hang on for a draw.

“He’s used to it (speculation) and when you look at his smile when he scored that goal, it’s saying everything. I think the smile on his face shows how happy he is in this football club.

“We are lucky not to concede that second goal at the end because they had the best chances. When you’re looking at the game now, we are quite fortunate to get the point.”

Brentford claimed a late equaliser for the third time this season following draws with Leicester and Everton.

Bees boss Thomas Frank was full of admiration for Zaha’s moment of quality and slightly frustrated not to have taken all three points.

“What a moment,” he said of the opening goal. “It’s crazy how close the ball is to his feet and then he’s just moved it three inches and then boom into the top corner. That’s an unbelievable goal, I told him that.

“Then of course we had to chase, we went more offensive. It’s an unbelievably well worked goal we equalised with.

“And then I love the mentality we have, we don’t settle for a draw, we want to go for the win and we proved that with two massive chances that we need to score. With that in mind, I think we should have won.”

