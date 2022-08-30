Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 12:05 am
Jesse Marsch is racing against time to strengthen his attacking options (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jesse Marsch is racing against time to strengthen his attacking options (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jesse Marsch insists Leeds “are trying the best that they can” to bring in a new striker before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Leeds’ pressing need for added firepower was brought into sharp focus after Rodrigo was withdrawn from Tuesday night’s 1-1 home draw against Everton due to a dislocated shoulder.

The Spaniard was replaced by Joe Gelhardt following a first-half challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Rodrigo reacts after his injury
Rodrigo suffered a dislocated shoulder against Everton (Danny Lawson/PA)

Patrick Bamford later stepped off the bench after recovering from a groin injury, but Rodrigo could now be sidelined for several weeks.

When asked if Rodrigo’s setback would affect Leeds’ on-going search for the remaining 48 hours of the transfer window, Marsch said: “Not so much, but that’s obviously been a goal of ours since the start of the summer.

“We’ve been active and we’re trying everything we can and we’ll see how it plays out here over the next 24 hours or so.”

Leeds have been linked with Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan, who played under Marsch during his spells in charge of both Leipzig and Salzburg.

“I know Hee-chan very well,” Marsch said. “I like Hee-chan, he knows our football. He’s on our list, I can tell you that.

Hwang Hee-chan
Hwang Hee-chan is a Leeds target (David Davies/PA)

“Everybody is trying the best that they can and I can only say thank you to (chairman) Andrea (Radrizzani), (director of football) Victor (Orta) and (chief executive) Angus (Kinnear), and everybody.

“We’re trying to find ways to continue to improve our squad, but we have also done a great job and you can see we have a good team.”

Luis Sinisterra fired a 55th-minute equaliser on his full Premier League debut after Anthony Gordon’s second goal in successive matches had given Everton a half-time lead.

Gordon has been the subject of intense speculation over his future after being linked with Chelsea.

But boss Frank Lampard said he expected the 21-year-old winger to remain an Everton player after the transfer window closes.

Lampard said: “I’m very confident. You’ve seen the reasons why in the last two games because he’s our player. He’s a very good player and he’s going to get better.”

Anthony Gordon, left, celebrates his goal
Anthony Gordon, left, scored again for Everton (Danny Lawson/PA)

The former Chelsea boss said the deadline he had set on whether to consider any further advances from the Londoners for Gordon had passed.

“Anthony’s too important a player,” Lampard added. “I think he’s shown his worth in the last two games.

“With two days (of the transfer window) to go, what good would it do us to do anything with Anthony?”

Lampard expressed his frustration after being unable to include new signing Neal Maupay in his squad.

Everton completed the deal on Friday but because Monday was a Bank Holiday it did not count as one of the four days required in order for a player to be eligible.

The point apiece for both sides at Elland Road kept Leeds in fifth place in the table, while Everton climbed out of the bottom three, but remain winless after five matches.

