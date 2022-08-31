Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida says ruling party will cut ties with Unification Church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida says ruling party will cut ties with Unification Church

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 6:50 am Updated: August 31, 2022, 1:28 pm
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his ruling party will cut ties with the Unification Church following a widening scandal triggered by former leader Shinzo Abe’s assassination last month (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his ruling party will cut ties with the Unification Church following a widening scandal triggered by former leader Shinzo Abe’s assassination last month (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says his ruling party will cut ties with the Unification Church following a widening scandal triggered by former leader Shinzo Abe’s assassination last month.

Widespread cosy ties between members of Mr Kishida’s governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), many of them belonging to Mr Abe’s faction, and the South Korean-born church have surfaced since Mr Abe was fatally shot while giving a campaign speech in July.

The suspect arrested at the scene allegedly told police he killed Mr Abe because of his apparent link to the church. In a letter seen by The Associated Press and social media posts believed to be his, the suspected gunman said he believed his mother’s large donations to the church had ruined his life.

Japan Abe Shooting
Japan’s ruling party will cut ties with the Unification Church following a widening scandal trigged by former leader Shinzo Abe’s assassination last month (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

Some Japanese have expressed understanding, even sympathy, as details of the man’s life emerged, creating deep implications for the political party that has governed Japan virtually uninterrupted since the Second World War.

While religious groups must abide by law, “politicians are strictly required to be careful about groups with social problems”, Mr Kishida said.

Members of his Cabinet and other key posts have agreed to review their past links and cut ties with the church.

“As president of the LDP, I honestly express my apology” for causing the public’s doubts and concerns over the continuing revelations in media reports about the party’s extensive ties to the church, Mr Kishida added.

The Unification Church, which was founded in South Korea in 1954 and came to Japan a decade later, has built close ties with a host of conservative lawmakers on their shared interests of opposing communism.

Japan Abe Shooting
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead last month (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Mr Abe’s grandfather and former prime minister Nobusuke Kishi was a key figure who helped found the church’s political unit in Tokyo in 1968.

Since the 1980s, the church has faced accusations of problematic recruiting, sales of religious items and donations, which often led to financial strains on the followers’ families and, according to experts, the mental health of adherents’ children. The issue has led to the governing party’s decision to cut ties with the church.

Mr Abe sent a video message last year to the Universal Peace Federation, an international group affiliated with the church, which experts say may have motivated the suspect in his shooting. Mr Abe had praised the federation’s co-founder Hak Ja Han Moon, who is also head of the church, for her effort in promoting traditional family values.

Experts and cult watchers also say that the church has promoted its key agendas, such as the opposition to women’s advancement and same-sex marriage, to influence policy.

Mr Kishida shuffled his cabinet earlier in August to purge seven ministers linked to the groups. Among them was Mr Abe’s younger brother Nobuo Kishi, who acknowledged that church followers volunteered on his election campaigns. Dozens of LDP members have since acknowledged their ties to the church and related organisations.

People protest in Tokyo against the state paying for former prime minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral
A protest in Tokyo against the state paying for the former prime minister’s funeral (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

He said at the news conference that he has instructed LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi to survey the party fully and compile compliance measures. Mr Kishida said he is rushing the effort but it may take time because the review will span decades.

Mr Kishida apologised over the loss of public trust in politics because of the scandal and his lack of explanation for hosting a state funeral for Mr Abe, one of most divisive leaders in Japan’s post-war history.

The decision to hold a state funeral on September 27 has split public opinion.

The only other state funeral held in post-war Japan was for former prime minister Shigeru Yoshida, who signed the San Francisco Treaty that restored ties with the Allies and brought about the end of the US occupation.

Mr Kishida’s cabinet last week allocated at least a 250 million yen (£1.5 million) budget to invite about 6,000 guests for the funeral to be held at the Budokan arena in Tokyo.

People protest in Tokyo against the state paying for the former prime minister's funeral
The decision to hold a state funeral for Mr Abe has split public opinion (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Mr Kishida insisted that Mr Abe deserved a state funeral because of his achievement in raising Japan’s global profile as its longest-serving post-war leader. He said Japan must respond with courtesy to “outpouring of condolences” from foreign leaders and legislations.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the parliament area later on Wednesday to protest against plans for the state funeral.

Holding signs and banners with messages including “No to state funeral”, “Don’t force us to mourn” and “Abe politics destroys Japan”, the participants also said they refused to have their tax money spent on condolences for Mr Abe.

“I was so shocked how deeply the Unification Church has been involved in Japanese politics. This is very dangerous,” protester Yosuke Inai said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji has joined Manchester City on a five-year deal (PA)
Manuel Akanji ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Manchester City
Antony, left, has completed his move to Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing the signing of Antony
Rosmah Mansor, center, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The wife of jailed ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived in court Thursday, for a verdict in her corruption trial involving a 1.25 billion ringgit ($279 million) solar energy project, just days after her husband was imprisoned over the looted 1MDB state fund. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Malaysian ex-first lady Rosmah Mansor handed 10-year sentence in bribery case
A boy and girl wade through mud near their flood-hit home, in Charsadda, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Waterborne diseases spread among flood victims in Pakistan
(Alamy/PA)
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting
Rosmah Mansor (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Malaysia’s ex-first lady Rosmah Mansor found guilty a week after husband jailed
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, Chinese soldiers arrive to the Grodekovo railway station to participate in war games drills, in Grodekovo, Primorsky Krai, Russia. Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping war games drills in the country’s east that will involve forces from China — a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia launches war games with China amid tensions with West
Security personnel patrol near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China’s Xinjiang region (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
China rejects UN report on Uighur rights abuses in Xinjiang
Serena Williams produced an excellent performance against Anett Kontaveit (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Serena Williams reveals Tiger Woods was behind her return to tennis
Serena Williams defeated second seed Anett Kontaveit (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams stuns Anett Kontaveit to reach third round at US Open

More from Press and Journal

Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0