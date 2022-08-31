UN monitors head to troubled Ukrainian nuclear plant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

United Nations inspectors were making their way across Ukraine towards the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Wednesday, on a mission to help secure the safety of the facility in the middle of a war zone and avoid a nuclear catastrophe.

Meanwhile, the Russia-backed local authorities in Zaporizhzhia claimed that Ukrainian forces had shelled the territory of the plant and the nearby town of Enerhodar overnight. Both sides have accused each other of bombing the wider area for weeks now, increasing fears of an accident or radiation leak.

“We are going to a war zone. We are going to occupied territory,” Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said of the unprecedented mission for the UN’s nuclear watchdog.

Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, in Kyiv on Wednesday (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

“This is the first time, it’s the first time of anybody’s going to cross the front line,” he said, adding that he had received “explicit guarantees” from Russia that the mission of 14 experts would be able to work there.

But in a war of claims and counterclaims which are hard to verify, the Moscow-installed local administration in Enerhodar said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian troops had shelled the territory of the plant with 60 hits over the past 24 hours. The strikes included a drone attack on the plant’s administrative building, which was damaged. Another drone hit the plant’s training centre, the administration said.

It said there had been no casualties nor release of radioactivity. It did little to assuage fears that the safety of the mission itself could be compromised. Ukraine accused the Russians on Tuesday of bombing the planned access roads to the plant to try to encourage it to change route and move via the Russia-controlled areas instead.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky met with Mr Grossi in Kyiv on Tuesday (Ukrainian Presidential Office via AP)

The power plant has been occupied by Russian forces and operated by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the six-month-old war.

The world was watching the mission’s progress with anxiety. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell renewed a call to Russia for the area around the power plant to be fully demilitarised.

“They are playing games. They are gambling with the nuclear security,” Mr Borrell told reporters in the Czech capital, Prague.

“We cannot play war games in the neighbourhood of a site like this.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for the area around the power plant to be demilitarised (Petr David Josek/AP)

Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko said on Wednesday that Moscow was continuing its obstructionist course.

“We have information that they are now trying to hide their military presence, so they should check all of this,” he said of the UN mission.

Kyiv is seeking international assistance to try and demilitarise the area.

“We think that the mission should be a very important step to return (the plant) to Ukrainian government control by the end of the year,” Mr Galushchenko told The Associated Press.

A woman walks a dog next to a destroyed school after Russian shelling in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine (AP)

If all went well, the IAEA inspectors were expected to reach the Zaporizhzhia region, 280 miles (450km) southeast of the Ukrainian capital, later on Wednesday. The experts may have to pass through areas of active fighting, with no publicly announced ceasefire.

The plant was recently cut off temporarily from the electrical grid because of fire damage, causing a blackout in the region and heightening fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster.

Zaporizhzhia is a vital source of energy for Ukraine and remains connected to its power grid. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of shelling the wider region around the nuclear power plant and the risks are so severe that officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents.

Mr Grossi met on Tuesday with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the mission that is expected to last several days.

Energy also dominated the news for another reason on Wednesday, when Russia’s Gazprom stopped the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to western Europe, claiming it was a technical move it had announced in advance.