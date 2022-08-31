Taiwan fires warning shots at drones from China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taiwan fires warning shots at drones from China

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 12:12 pm
Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen watches soldiers operate equipment during a visit to a naval station (Taiwan Ministry of National Defense via AP)
Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen watches soldiers operate equipment during a visit to a naval station (Taiwan Ministry of National Defense via AP)

Taiwan’s military fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline, underscoring heightened tensions and the self-ruled island’s resolve to respond to new provocations.

Taiwan’s forces said in a statement that troops had taken the action on Tuesday after drones were found hovering over the Kinmen island group.

Dadan, one of the islands where a drone was spotted, lies roughly nine miles (15km) off the Chinese coast.

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen is briefed during a visit to a naval station on Penghu, an archipelago of several dozen islands off Taiwan’s western coast
Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen visited a naval station on Penghu, an archipelago of several dozen islands off Taiwan’s western coast, on Tuesday (Taiwan Ministry of National Defence via AP)

The statement on Wednesday referred to the unmanned aerial vehicles as being of “civilian use” but gave no other details.

It said the drones returned to the nearby Chinese city of Xiamen after the shots were fired.

Taiwan has previously only fired flares as warnings.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions after China fired missiles into the sea and sent planes and ships across the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait earlier this month.

It followed angry rhetoric from Beijing over a trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking US dignitary to visit the island in 25 years.

The USS Chancellorsville which sailed through the Taiwan Strait last week
The US sailed two warships, including the USS Chancellorsville, through the Taiwan Strait earlier this month (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan J Batchelder/US Navy via AP)

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and its recent actions have been viewed as a rehearsal of a possible blockade or invasion.

China’s drills brought strong condemnation from Taiwan’s chief ally, the US, along with fellow regional democracies such as Australia and Japan. Some of China’s missiles early in August fell into nearby Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Taiwan maintains control over a range of islands in the Kinmen and Matsu groups in the Taiwan Strait, a relic of the effort by Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists to maintain a foothold on the mainland after being driven out by Mao Zedong’s Communists amid civil war in 1949.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said China’s actions had failed to intimidate the island’s 23 million people, saying they had only hardened support for the armed forces and the status quo of de-facto independence.

Officials said anti-drone defences were being strengthened, part of a 12.9% increase in the defence ministry’s annual budget next year.

The government was planning to spend an additional 47.5 billion New Taiwan dollars (£1.4 billion), for a total of 415.1 billion New Taiwan dollars (£11.9 billion) for the year.

The US was also reportedly preparing to approve a 1.1 billion US dollars (£1 billion) defence package for Taiwan that would include anti-ship and air-to-air missiles to be used to repel any potential Chinese invasion attempt.

Following the Chinese drills, the US sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait, which China has sought to designate as its sovereign waters.

Foreign delegations from the US, Japan and European nations have continued to arrive to lend Taipei diplomatic and economic support.

Taiwan produces more than half the global supply of high-end processor chips. China’s firing of missiles during its exercises disrupted shipping and air traffic, and highlighted the possibility that chip exports might be interrupted.

