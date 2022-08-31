Spain’s Tomatina battle returns after pandemic hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Spain’s Tomatina battle returns after pandemic hiatus

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 1:02 pm Updated: August 31, 2022, 1:54 pm
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the festivities in Bunol (Alberto Saiz/AP)
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the festivities in Bunol (Alberto Saiz/AP)

People from around the world pasted each other with tomatoes on Wednesday as Spain’s famous Tomatina street battle took place once again following a two-year suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers on trucks unloaded 130 tons of over-ripe tomatoes along the main street of the eastern town of Bunol for participants to throw, leaving the area drenched in red pulp.

Up to 20,000 people were due to take part in the festival, paying 12 euros (£10) a ticket for the privilege. The town’s streets are hosed down and the revellers showered off within minutes of the hour-long noon battle ending.

Revellers throw tomatoes at each
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the hour-long event in Bunol (Alberto Saiz/AP)

The event, held on the last Wednesday of August, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the town, located in a tomato-producing region.

Media attention in the 1980s turned it into a national and international event, drawing participants from every corner of the world.

Local officials said they expected fewer foreign visitors this year mainly because of continuing fears over Covid-19 in Asian countries.

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other
The festival is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year (Alberto Saiz/AP)

Participants don swimming goggles to protect their eyes, while their clothes, typically T-shirts and shorts, are left covered in pulp.

Besides being the first battle since before the pandemic started in 2020 in Spain, this year’s celebration had the added incentive of being the event’s 75th anniversary and 20 years since the festival was declared an international tourism attraction by Spain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji has joined Manchester City on a five-year deal (PA)
Manuel Akanji ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Manchester City
Antony, left, has completed his move to Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing the signing of Antony
Rosmah Mansor, center, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The wife of jailed ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived in court Thursday, for a verdict in her corruption trial involving a 1.25 billion ringgit ($279 million) solar energy project, just days after her husband was imprisoned over the looted 1MDB state fund. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Malaysian ex-first lady Rosmah Mansor handed 10-year sentence in bribery case
A boy and girl wade through mud near their flood-hit home, in Charsadda, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Waterborne diseases spread among flood victims in Pakistan
(Alamy/PA)
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting
Rosmah Mansor (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Malaysia’s ex-first lady Rosmah Mansor found guilty a week after husband jailed
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, Chinese soldiers arrive to the Grodekovo railway station to participate in war games drills, in Grodekovo, Primorsky Krai, Russia. Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping war games drills in the country’s east that will involve forces from China — a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia launches war games with China amid tensions with West
Security personnel patrol near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China’s Xinjiang region (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
China rejects UN report on Uighur rights abuses in Xinjiang
Serena Williams produced an excellent performance against Anett Kontaveit (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Serena Williams reveals Tiger Woods was behind her return to tennis
Serena Williams defeated second seed Anett Kontaveit (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams stuns Anett Kontaveit to reach third round at US Open

More from Press and Journal

Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0