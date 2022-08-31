G20 environment ministers agree priority issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
G20 environment ministers agree priority issues

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 5:54 pm
Delegates attend the opening session of the G20 Joint Environment and Climate Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)
Delegates attend the opening session of the G20 Joint Environment and Climate Ministers’ Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

Environment officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations met on Wednesday on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for talks on climate action and the global impact of the war in Ukraine

They discussed the implementation of each G20 nation’s contribution to fighting climate change and synchronising targets among developing and developed countries, Indonesian environment minister Siti Nurbaya said after the meeting.

She said it had produced a joint agreement with three priority issues — a sustainable economic recovery, land-based and ocean-based climate action, and resource mobilisation to accelerate environmental protection — to help realise the Paris Agreement on climate change.

“We are actually in a climate crisis position, no longer just climate change,” Ms Nurbaya said.

“We must work even faster to bring the global temperatures down as low as possible.”

She opened the meeting by urging fellow environment ministers to make the Paris Agreement work, as the only way to effectively coordinate efforts to tackle global challenges.

“Environmental multilateralism is the only mechanism where all countries, regardless of their size and wealth, stand on equal footing and equal treatment,” Ms Nurbaya said.

“The voices of all countries, North and South, developed and developing, must be heard.”

US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, left to right, Indonesian environment and forestry minister Siti Nurbaya and US Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan
US climate envoy John Kerry, left to right, Indonesian environment minister Siti Nurbaya and US Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

Indonesia, the holder of this year’s G20 presidency, is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 41% with international assistance by 2030, or by 29% independently.

US climate envoy John Kerry was among 17 environment ministers and climate officials, in addition to over 300 delegates, attending the talks in person. Officials from China, Russia and Argentina joined the meeting virtually.

Ms Nurbaya said reaching mutual agreement was not easy, as each country had its own values and interests.

Russia’s war in Ukraine cast a shadow over Wednesday’s talks as countries raised its global environment impact.

Italian climate envoy Alessandro Modiano said the war was having grave consequences on the environment, on food and energy security, on pandemic recovery efforts and on pursuing sustainable development goals.

John Kerry and Cop26 president Alok Sharma
John Kerry, left, and Cop26 president Alok Sharma (AP)

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 countries pledged last month to tackle climate change and protect the environment, including the prevention of biodiversity loss. They pledged to achieve the Paris Agreement through a range of fiscal, market and regulatory mechanisms.

But implementing their commitment would be challenging, Ms Nurbaya said.

She said all the G20 environment ministers had agreed to reduce the impact of land degradation and drought, enhance conservation protection and sustainable restoration of ecosystems, land and forests, to reduce the impact of climate change and biodiversity loss.

In recent years, signs of climate change have become more obvious, including in Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands.

Environment watchdog Indonesian Forum for the Environment has predicted that climate-related hydro-meteorological disasters in Indonesia will increase by 7% this year.

Despite the worsening impact of climate change, financing for the coal industry continues to accelerate in Indonesia. Between 2014 and 2019, bank loans for coal-fired power plants reached 19.4 billion US dollars (£16.7 billion), involving a number of state-owned banks, according to government data.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, is a key exporter of coal, palm oil and minerals amid a global shortage in commodities after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Coal exports increased to record levels in March after a brief ban on shipments early this year to secure domestic supplies.

Members of the G20 account for about 80% of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of the world’s population and an estimated 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

