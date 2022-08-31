Arsenal stay top of Premier League after fifth consecutive win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Arsenal stay top of Premier League after fifth consecutive win

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 9:34 pm Updated: August 31, 2022, 9:37 pm
Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal edged to a fifth successive Premier League victory of the season as Gabriel Martinelli hit the winner against Aston Villa on a night of questionable goalkeeping at the Emirates Stadium.

A deserved 2-1 win meant the Gunners remained top of the table with a perfect record, with Martinelli settling the game after Douglas Luiz had levelled direct from a corner.

Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had earlier gifted Gabriel Jesus the opener as Steven Gerrard’s side slipped to a fourth defeat, heaping the pressure on the former England captain.

For the second home game in a row, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal showed their guile to seal the three points after they had come from behind to beat Fulham four days earlier.

It was all the home side in the first half, with Bukayo Saka wanting a penalty early on after seemingly being dragged to the ground by the returning Tyrone Mings.

A VAR check sided with referee Robert Jones and no spot-kick was awarded, much to the chagrin of Saka.

Jesus was played in over the top by a smart Martin Odegaard pass but his low effort was turned behind by Martinez.

It was pinball in the penalty box from the resulting corner with Villa unable to clear their lines and the ball eventually dropping to Gabriel Magalhaes, whose shot was deflected behind.

Mings was the last line of defence to block an Odegaard strike but Villa had ridden their luck one too many times.

Gabriel Jesus opens the scoring for Arsenal
Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Martinez failed to deal with a simple cross-cum-shot from Granit Xhaka, pushing the ball straight into the path of Jesus, who made no mistake.

The Argentina international was clearly rocked by the mistake and soon put the ball out for a corner when trying to take it around Saka.

The visitors somehow survived another goalmouth scramble before Martinez showed just how good he can be, tipping behind a Martinelli effort while at full stretch.

He was in the thick of the action as the second half got under way, saving well from an Odegaard free-kick before tussling with Jesus.

As Arsenal toiled for the second goal, Gerrard turned to his bench and introduced Philippe Coutinho and Luiz.

Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard’s Villa have lost four games this season (Mike Egerton/PA)

The latter was instantly involved as he whipped in a corner that flew directly in for the equaliser, Aaron Ramsdale this time the keeper at fault as his cries for a foul were turned away by a VAR check.

It turned out to be just the wake-up call Arsenal needed to move through the gears and they regained the lead just three minutes later.

Martinelli passed into substitute Takehiro Tomiyasu, who laid the ball off for Saka to cross to the back post where Martinelli had drifted in unmarked to score, Martinez again suspect in the Villa goal.

The hosts saw out the remainder of the contest with relative ease to extend their winning run – with Real Madrid, with three victories out of three in LaLiga, the only other side to boast a perfect start from the top five leagues in Europe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji has joined Manchester City on a five-year deal (PA)
Manuel Akanji ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Manchester City
Antony, left, has completed his move to Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing the signing of Antony
Kieran Trippier, left, has urged Newcastle to move on (Jon Super/AP)
Kieran Trippier urges Newcastle to move on after cruel Anfield loss
Chelsea have been offered an ‘incredible deal’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar before the transfer window closes on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Chelsea offered ‘incredible deal’ for PSG forward Neymar
Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji, right, has moved to Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Transfer deadline day – live! Antony and Manuel Akanji make moves to Manchester
Arthur Ashe Stadium once again belonged to Serena Williams (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Brilliant victory signals Serena Williams not ready for retirement
Jack Draper stunned Felix Auger-Aliassime (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Jack Draper joins Andy Murray in third round of US Open
Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)
On this day in 2013: Real Madrid confirm world-record signing of Gareth Bale
Serena Williams produced an excellent performance against Anett Kontaveit (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Serena Williams reveals Tiger Woods was behind her return to tennis
Jack Draper knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Jack Draper upsets Felix Auger-Aliassime in US Open second round

More from Press and Journal

Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0