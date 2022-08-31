Stubborn Bournemouth hold on for a point in goalless draw with Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Stubborn Bournemouth hold on for a point in goalless draw with Wolves

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 9:36 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 1:28 am
Ruben Neves makes a tackle on Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke (Steven Paston/PA)
Ruben Neves makes a tackle on Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke (Steven Paston/PA)

Bournemouth began life without Scott Parker with a battling point as Wolves’ lengthy Premier League winless streak was extended by a goalless draw at Vitality Stadium.

The managerless Cherries, led by interim boss Gary O’Neil, produced a resolute response to a tumultuous few days which saw Parker sacked on Tuesday in the aftermath of a record-equalling 9-0 humiliation away to Liverpool.

Wolves dominated possession on the south coast but were unable to make a breakthrough as their wait for a top-flight victory stretched to 12 games, dating back to April 2.

Big-money summer signing Matheus Nunes hit the crossbar early on, while Raul Jimenez wasted a golden second-half chance before Daniel Podence had a diving header cleared off the line by Bournemouth captain Lloyd Kelly.

Yet Bruno Lage’s visitors lacked thrust in attacking areas for much of the evening as they failed to find the net for the third time in four games, much to the frustration of the sold-out away end, who jeered at the final whistle.

Bournemouth dismissed Parker just four games into the new season and three days on from him saying the team are “ill-equipped at this level” following their Anfield embarrassment.

Cherries owner Maxim Demin cited conflict over club strategy and concerns about respect when dismissing the man who masterminded last season’s promotion to the top flight, rather than a knee-jerk reaction to the joint worst defeat in Premier League history.

Caretaker O’Neil responded to the weekend drubbing by dropping goalkeeper Mark Travers in favour of Premier League debutant Neto, while defender Kelly and star striker Dominic Solanke were back to bolster the hosts.

‘Together anything is possible’ was the message displayed on the scoreboard ahead of kick-off as Bournemouth’s stadium announcer attempted to whip up the crowd.

Wolves, who were unchanged from their 1-1 draw with Newcastle, controlled first-half possession and almost dampened the mood inside 11 minutes.

Joao Moutinho’s delightful diagonal ball into the box was nodded down by Pedro Neto but £38million purchase Nunes was denied a first goal in English football as his effort clipped the top of the bar and flew over.

While Bournemouth failed to register an attempt on goal before the break, the superior visitors did not severely test former Barcelona and Valencia man Neto.

Jimenez had a looping header touched over by the Brazilian keeper, while a powerful strike from Wolves winger Neto whistled just wide.

Bournemouth, who appeared to be time wasting at times in the opening period, initially resumed with greater purpose, which included Solanke heading straight at Jose Sa.

Wolves’ frustrated fans chanted ‘Bruno make a sub’ and ‘attack, attack, attack’ in a bid to inspire their goal-shy side.

Portuguese manager Lage, who was often exasperated on the touchline, eventually responded by introducing Adama Traore and Podence.

The latter almost made an instant impact, sending Jimenez clear on goal in the 78th minute, only for the Mexico striker to wastefully dink wide.

Podence’s flying header was then blocked on the line by the alert Kelly after Jimenez headed back across goal as the away side pushed hard for an overdue victory.

They were given six minutes of added time in which to force a winner but were ultimately booed off by the travelling support as dogged Bournemouth held on to halt three successive defeats at the start of a new era.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji has joined Manchester City on a five-year deal (PA)
Manuel Akanji ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Manchester City
Antony, left, has completed his move to Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing the signing of Antony
Kieran Trippier, left, has urged Newcastle to move on (Jon Super/AP)
Kieran Trippier urges Newcastle to move on after cruel Anfield loss
Chelsea have been offered an ‘incredible deal’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar before the transfer window closes on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Chelsea offered ‘incredible deal’ for PSG forward Neymar
Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji, right, has moved to Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Transfer deadline day – live! Antony and Manuel Akanji make moves to Manchester
Arthur Ashe Stadium once again belonged to Serena Williams (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Brilliant victory signals Serena Williams not ready for retirement
Jack Draper stunned Felix Auger-Aliassime (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Jack Draper joins Andy Murray in third round of US Open
Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)
On this day in 2013: Real Madrid confirm world-record signing of Gareth Bale
Serena Williams produced an excellent performance against Anett Kontaveit (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Serena Williams reveals Tiger Woods was behind her return to tennis
Jack Draper knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Jack Draper upsets Felix Auger-Aliassime in US Open second round

More from Press and Journal

Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0