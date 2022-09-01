Nick Kyrgios clinches second-round victory over ‘really good’ Benjamin Bonzi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Nick Kyrgios clinches second-round victory over ‘really good’ Benjamin Bonzi

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 2:43 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 5:46 am
Nick Kyrgios is through to the third round in New York (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Nick Kyrgios is through to the third round in New York (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Nick Kyrgios received a warning for spitting and complained about the smell of marijuana but just about kept his cool to clinch a second-round victory over Benjamin Bonzi at the US Open.

The Australian is one of the title favourites after his run to the Wimbledon final and strong form on the North American hard courts, and he admitted he is putting a lot of pressure on himself after battling to a 7-6 (3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory.

“I wasn’t going out there expecting him to not be good or something,” Kyrgios said of the Frenchman. “But his level was really, really good. I was really fortunate to get through in four sets. I was down 4-4 0-40 in the fourth, I played some really low-percentage tennis to get out of that game.

“It was one of those matches where you kind of survive. I am relatively happy with my form. It’s so stressful now because, every match I play, I’m expecting to play so good.

“I’ve got to probably lower the expectation of expecting to play like a Wimbledon final every time. I almost don’t know who I am any more, to be honest, because that’s not me.

“I feel like I’m really professional right now. I never thought that the Wimbledon final would make me that way. I thought it would be the other way, the reverse, almost a bit lax and a bit chilled with it.”

Nick Kyrgios is feeling the pressure in New York
Nick Kyrgios is feeling the pressure in New York (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The warning came after Kyrgios dropped serve late in the second set, with the Australian berating his support camp.

On his marijuana complaints, meanwhile, which led the umpire to remind the crowd not to smoke, Kyrgios said: “I’m a heavy asthmatic. When I’m running side to side, I’m struggling to breathe, probably not something I want to be breathing in in between points.”

The Australian next faces unseeded American JJ Wolf.

World number one Daniil Medvedev was given the late shift on Arthur Ashe Stadium after the Serena Williams show but avoided any drama against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, coming through 6-2 7-5 6-3 to set up a clash with Wu Yibing, who became the first Chinese player to reach the third round at the US Open.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Steve Diamond’s side face London Irish first up (Aaron Chown/PA)
Steve Diamond ‘100 per cent confident’ struggling Worcester will finish season
Paddy Madden is set to miss Stockport’s clash with Wimbledon (PA)
Paddy Madden suspended for Stockport’s game against AFC Wimbledon
Christian Ramirez is out of favour at Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez unlikely to join Premiership rivals Hearts
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch revealed the club was working hard to bring in a striker on transfer deadline day (Danny Lawson/PA)
There’s a lot going on – Jesse Marsch on Leeds’ quest to sign a…
Jon Taylor could feature (Tim Goode/PA)
Jon Taylor could be involved when Doncaster face Mansfield
Luton defender Reece Burke is being monitored after suffering a head injury (Nigel French/PA)
Reece Burke a doubt for Luton’s clash with Wigan
Korey Smith will miss Derby’s clash with Plymouth due to a toe injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Korey Smith missing for Derby’s game with Plymouth
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Richard Thompson recognises the challenges English cricket faces (Victoria Jones/PA)
Richard Thompson: This is a reset moment for the ECB and wider game of…
Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has further strengthened his squad ahead of the transfer deadline (Richard Sellers/PA)
George Hirst and Clinton Mola in line for Blackburn debuts

More from Press and Journal

Ian Stewart.
Man admits shouting racist abuse at Celtic players during Aberdeen match
Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
0
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'