Russia launches war games with China amid tensions with West

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Russia launches war games with China amid tensions with West

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 8:06 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 2:12 pm
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, Chinese soldiers arrive to the Grodekovo railway station to participate in war games drills, in Grodekovo, Primorsky Krai, Russia. Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping war games drills in the country’s east that will involve forces from China — a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, Chinese soldiers arrive to the Grodekovo railway station to participate in war games drills, in Grodekovo, Primorsky Krai, Russia. Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping war games drills in the country’s east that will involve forces from China — a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Russia has launched a week of war games involving forces from China and other nations in a show of growing defence co-operation between Moscow and Beijing as they face tensions with the US.

The manoeuvres are also intended to demonstrate that Moscow has sufficient military might for drills even as its troops are fighting in Ukraine.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the Vostok 2022 exercise will be held until September 7 at seven firing ranges in Russia’s Far East and the Sea of Japan, and will involve more than 50,000 troops and 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships.

Russia Military Drills
Chinese soldiers arrive at Grodekovo railway station (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

Russian General Staff chief General Valery Gerasimov will personally oversee the drills that will involve troops from several ex-Soviet nations, China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua and Syria.

The Defence Ministry said the Russian and Chinese navies in the Sea of Japan will “practice joint action to protect sea communications, areas of marine economic activity and support for ground troops in littoral areas”.

Beijing sent more than 2,000 troops along with more than 300 military vehicles, 21 combat aircraft and three warships to take part in the drills, Chinese news reports said.

China’s Global Times newspaper noted that the manoeuvres marked the first time that China had sent forces from three branches of its military to take part in a single Russian drill, in what it described as a show of the breadth and depth of China/Russia military co-operation and mutual trust.

Chinese soldiers arrive at Grodekovo railway station to participate in war games drills
Beijing sent more than 2,000 troops (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

The drills showcase increasing defence ties between Moscow and Beijing, which have grown stronger since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on February 24.

China has refused to criticise Russia’s action, blaming the US and Nato for provoking Moscow, and has criticised punishing sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Russia has strongly backed China amid the tensions with Washington that followed a recent visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mr Putin has drawn parallels between US support for Ukraine and Ms Pelosi’s trip, describing them as part of alleged efforts by Washington to foment global instability.

Inflation Reduction Act Pelosi Neguse
Russia strongly backed China amid tensions with Washington following Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan (David Zalubowski/AP)

Alexander Gabuyev, a political analyst, said: “It’s very important for Beijing to show to the US that it has levers to pressure America and its global interests.

“The joint manoeuvres with Moscow, including the naval drills, are intended to signal that if the pressure on Beijing continues it will have no other choice but to strengthen the military partnership with Russia. It will have a direct impact on the interests of the US and its allies, including Japan.”

He added that the Kremlin wants to show that the country’s military is powerful enough to flex its muscle elsewhere despite the campaign in Ukraine.

The exercise continues a series of joint war games by Russia and China in recent years, including naval drills and patrols by long-range bombers over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

G20 meeting – Germany
Chinese president Xi Jinping, left, and Russian president Vladimir Putin, centre (Matt Cardy/PA)

Last year, Russian troops for the first time deployed to Chinese territory for joint manoeuvres.

China’s participation in the drills “aims to deepen pragmatic and friendly co-operation between the militaries of the participating countries, enhance the level of strategic co-operation among all participating parties, and enhance the ability to jointly respond to various security threats,” Chinese Defence Ministry said last week.

Mr Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have developed strong personal ties to bolster a “strategic partnership” between the former communist rivals as they are locked in rivalry with the US.

Even though Moscow and Beijing in the past rejected the possibility of a military alliance, Mr Putin has said such a prospect cannot be ruled out. He also has noted that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defence capability.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Tanks of petrol from Russian company Lukoil (Alamy/PA)
Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’
Vials of Covid-19 vaccine (Pfizer via AP)
EU regulator clears tweaked versions of Covid vaccines
The perimeter wall of the Urumqi No 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
UN accuses China of Uighur abuses that ‘may constitute crimes against humanity’
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi speaks to the media ahead of his team’s visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)
UN nuclear agency team arrive at Ukraine power plant
Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said he was particularly worried about a kind of Russian ‘tourist route’ through Helsinki airport (Petr David Josek/AP)
Finland drastically cuts tourist visas for Russians
Hugo Lloris’ side drew at West ham (John Walton/PA)
Hugo Lloris knows Tottenham need to beat Fulham after West Ham point
Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (Carsten Rehder/dpa via AP)
Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral
Bruno Lage has called for patience from Wolves fans (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bruno Lage pleads for patience from Wolves fans following goalless stalemate
Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji has joined Manchester City on a five-year deal (PA)
Manuel Akanji ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Manchester City
Antony, left, has completed his move to Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing the signing of Antony

More from Press and Journal

Ian Stewart.
Man admits shouting racist abuse at Celtic players during Aberdeen match
Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
0
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'