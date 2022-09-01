Malaysia’s ex-first lady Rosmah Mansor found guilty a week after husband jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Malaysia’s ex-first lady Rosmah Mansor found guilty a week after husband jailed

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 8:24 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 9:06 am
Rosmah Mansor (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Rosmah Mansor (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Malaysia’s former first lady Rosmah Mansor has been convicted of soliciting and receiving bribes during her husband’s corruption-tainted administration, a week after he was imprisoned over the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund.

Rosmah was found guilty on three charges of soliciting bribes and receiving 6.5 million ringgit (£1.25 million) between 2016 and 2017 to help a company secure a project to provide solar energy panels to schools on Borneo. She is expected to remain out on bail for her appeal to higher courts.

High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said prosecutors proved beyond reasonable doubt that Rosmah solicited bribes and received money as a reward for herself. He said her defence was a bare denial.

Her husband Najib Razak began a 12-year prison term last week after losing his final appeal in one of the five cases against him involving the multibillion-pound theft from 1MDB.

Malaysia Najib
Najib Razak (AP)

Before the verdict, the court heard Rosmah’s application to disqualify the judge after the alleged guilty judgment was leaked online. Police said the leaked document was work done within the court’s research unit and was not the judgment, but Rosmah’s defence said they had lost confidence the judge could be fair.

Prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram said Rosmah’s application was made in bad faith to delay her verdict. He said there was nothing wrong if the judge did request the view of the court’s research unit. Such a system of judicial research is accepted in many countries and doesn’t discredit the court nor imply any bias, he added.

Malaysia’s top court earlier criticised the action of the website, run by a blogger based in England, as “a deliberate act” to smear the court’s reputation.

Last week, the same website published a document it said was the Federal Court’s guilty verdict against Najib, just before the ruling was read out in court. The court has said that leaked document was a working draft of the ruling. The court has filed complaints with police over both leaks.

Each of the charges against Rosmah, 70, carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of five times the amount of the bribe. The court is hearing mitigation statements before deciding the penalty.

Rosmah made an emotional plea from the dock, saying she was saddened and felt she was not given justice. She said she had never solicited any funds or taken any money even while she was heading charity foundations during her time as the prime minister’s wife.

She also condemned as political persecution the events that led to Najib being jailed and her family being made to suffer.

“If that’s your conclusion, I surrender to God,” she said.

Rosmah’s trial had shed light on her alleged sway in the government since her husband took office in 2009. Prosecutors said she wielded considerable influence due to her “overbearing nature”, even though she held no official position.

Witnesses said a special department, called First Lady of Malaysia, was set up to handle her affairs.

The couple have been hit with multiple counts of corruption after the shocking removal of Najib’s United Malays National Organisation in 2018 elections, fuelled by public anger over the 1MDB scandal.

UMNO has since returned to power after defections caused the collapse of the reformist government that won 2018 polls.

After Najib lost power, police raiding family residences seized hundreds of boxes of luxury handbags, 423 watches, 14 tiaras and other jewellery plus cash estimated at more than 1.1 billion ringgit (£211 million).

Rosmah has also been charged with laundering illegal proceeds and tax evasion linked to 1MDB in another trial that has not started.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Tanks of petrol from Russian company Lukoil (Alamy/PA)
Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’
Vials of Covid-19 vaccine (Pfizer via AP)
EU regulator clears tweaked versions of Covid vaccines
The perimeter wall of the Urumqi No 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
UN accuses China of Uighur abuses that ‘may constitute crimes against humanity’
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi speaks to the media ahead of his team’s visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)
UN nuclear agency team arrive at Ukraine power plant
Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said he was particularly worried about a kind of Russian ‘tourist route’ through Helsinki airport (Petr David Josek/AP)
Finland drastically cuts tourist visas for Russians
Hugo Lloris’ side drew at West ham (John Walton/PA)
Hugo Lloris knows Tottenham need to beat Fulham after West Ham point
Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (Carsten Rehder/dpa via AP)
Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral
Bruno Lage has called for patience from Wolves fans (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bruno Lage pleads for patience from Wolves fans following goalless stalemate
Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji has joined Manchester City on a five-year deal (PA)
Manuel Akanji ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Manchester City
Antony, left, has completed his move to Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing the signing of Antony

More from Press and Journal

Ian Stewart.
Man admits shouting racist abuse at Celtic players during Aberdeen match
Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
0
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'