Waterborne diseases spread among flood victims in Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Waterborne diseases spread among flood victims in Pakistan

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 9:32 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 3:40 pm
A boy and girl wade through mud near their flood-hit home, in Charsadda, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
A boy and girl wade through mud near their flood-hit home, in Charsadda, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

Pakistani health officials have reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by record-breaking flooding as authorities step up efforts to provide clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster.

The UN children’s agency said more than three million children were in need of humanitarian assistance and were at heightened risk of diseases, drowning and malnutrition due to the most severe flooding in Pakistan’s recent history.

Pakistani authorities and aid agencies were also working to secure medical facilities for thousands of pregnant women, who were among 33 million people affected by floods.

Diarrhoea, skin diseases and eye infections are spreading at relief camps set up by the government across the country.

Pakistan Floods
Displaced families take refuge in Sindh province (Fareed Khan/AP)

More than 90,000 diarrhoea cases were reported in one of the worst-hit provinces, Sindh, in the past 24 hours, according to health officials.

The latest development comes a day after Pakistan and the World Health Organisation raised concern over the spread of waterborne diseases among flood victims.

Pakistan blames climate change for unusually early and heavy monsoon rains, which since June have caused flash floods that have killed 1,191 people and affected 33 million people.

About a million homes have also been damaged or destroyed

Floodwaters continued to recede in the most of the country, but many districts in southern Sindh province remained underwater.

Pakistan Floods
Relief aid is distributed by Save the Children (Fareed Khan/AP)

Nearly half a million displaced people are living in relief camps. In Sindh province, thousands of medical camps have been set up in flood-stricken areas to treat victims, said Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, the provincial health minister. Mobile medical units have also been deployed.

The World Health Organisation says it is increasing surveillance for acute diarrhoea, cholera and other communicable diseases and providing medical supplies to health facilities.

Doctors say they were initially seeing mostly patients traumatised by the flooding, but are now treating thousands of people suffering from diarrhoea, skin infections and other waterborne ailments.

Many pregnant women living in flood-affected areas were also exposed to risks.

According to Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri, the government was aware of the problems faced by pregnant women and children and was acting swiftly to help.

According to the UN Population Fund, 6.4 million flood victims in Pakistan need humanitarian assistance. It said about 650,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas need maternal health services, including 73,000 expected to deliver in the next month.

Pakistan Floods
People wade through floodwaters in Charsadda (Mohammad Sajjad/AP)

Children were at special risk, Unicef said in a statement.

“When disasters hit, children are always among the most vulnerable,” Abdullah Fadil, Unicef representative in Pakistan, said. The floods had damaged 17,566 schools, the agency added.

Meanwhile, rescuers backed by the military continued operations to take marooned people to safer places. Rescuers are mostly using boats, but helicopters are also flying to evacuate stranded people from areas where bridges and roads were destroyed, making it difficult to evacuate people and deliver food to them.

Days ago, Pakistan and the United Nations issued an appeal for £138 million in emergency funding. On Thursday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif thanked the United Arab Emirates for delivering the first tranche of relief goods worth £43 million, and thanked the US for announcing £25 million in aid.

Several countries, including Turkey, China, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, have sent planeloads of aid to flood victims in Pakistan.

According to initial government estimates, the devastation caused £8.6 billion in damages.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Tanks of petrol from Russian company Lukoil (Alamy/PA)
Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’
Vials of Covid-19 vaccine (Pfizer via AP)
EU regulator clears tweaked versions of Covid vaccines
The perimeter wall of the Urumqi No 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
UN accuses China of Uighur abuses that ‘may constitute crimes against humanity’
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi speaks to the media ahead of his team’s visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)
UN nuclear agency team arrive at Ukraine power plant
Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said he was particularly worried about a kind of Russian ‘tourist route’ through Helsinki airport (Petr David Josek/AP)
Finland drastically cuts tourist visas for Russians
Hugo Lloris’ side drew at West ham (John Walton/PA)
Hugo Lloris knows Tottenham need to beat Fulham after West Ham point
Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (Carsten Rehder/dpa via AP)
Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral
Bruno Lage has called for patience from Wolves fans (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bruno Lage pleads for patience from Wolves fans following goalless stalemate
Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji has joined Manchester City on a five-year deal (PA)
Manuel Akanji ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Manchester City
Antony, left, has completed his move to Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing the signing of Antony

More from Press and Journal

Ian Stewart.
Man admits shouting racist abuse at Celtic players during Aberdeen match
Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
0
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'