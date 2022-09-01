Finland drastically cuts tourist visas for Russians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Finland drastically cuts tourist visas for Russians

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 12:34 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 3:30 pm
Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said he was particularly worried about a kind of Russian ‘tourist route’ through Helsinki airport (Petr David Josek/AP)
Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said he was particularly worried about a kind of Russian ‘tourist route’ through Helsinki airport (Petr David Josek/AP)

Finland has slashed the number of visas issued to Russian citizens to a tenth of the regular amount in a move seen as a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

Finland, which shares the longest border with Russia of all European Union member countries, announced the decision in August amid growing pressure from politicians and ordinary citizens to restrict the movement of Russian tourists through the Nordic country as Moscow continues its war in Ukraine.

“It’s important that we show that at the same time when Ukrainians are suffering, normal tourism shouldn’t continue business as usual,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in the Czech capital Prague on Wednesday.

From September 1, Finland will only permit Russians to apply for tourist visas once-a-week and in just four Russian cities: Moscow, St Petersburg, Murmansk and Petrozavodsk close to the Finnish border.

Incoming traffic to Finland from Russia at the Nuijamaa border station
Incoming traffic to Finland from Russia at the Nuijamaa border station (Lauri Heino/Lehtikuva via AP)

Mr Haavisto said he was particularly worried about a kind of Russian “tourist route” through Helsinki airport which had been used by thousands of Russians before Moscow’s February 24 attack on Ukraine.

In addition to its visa decision, the Finnish foreign ministry said the government was exploring the possibility of helping Russian human rights campaigners, civil society members and journalists critical to the Kremlin by establishing a new kind of humanitarian visa enabling them to access the Nordic country.

At this week’s Prague meeting, EU foreign ministers decided to tighten travel rules for Russians within the 27-member bloc but found no consensus on issuing a full-scale tourist visa ban, something that has been urged by Poland and the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Moscow described the EU’s decision to scrap a simplified visa regime for Russian tourists as absurd, and bad news for Russian citizens.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was considering options to respond to the move.

“It is a new, ridiculous decision in a series of ongoing absurdities,” Mr Peskov said in a conference call with reporters, as quoted by news outlets.

Finland shares a 830-mile (1,340km) border with Russia and the country has regularly ranked among one of the most popular Western travel destinations or stopovers for Russian tourists.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Tanks of petrol from Russian company Lukoil (Alamy/PA)
Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’
Vials of Covid-19 vaccine (Pfizer via AP)
EU regulator clears tweaked versions of Covid vaccines
The perimeter wall of the Urumqi No 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
UN accuses China of Uighur abuses that ‘may constitute crimes against humanity’
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi speaks to the media ahead of his team’s visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)
UN nuclear agency team arrive at Ukraine power plant
Hugo Lloris’ side drew at West ham (John Walton/PA)
Hugo Lloris knows Tottenham need to beat Fulham after West Ham point
Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (Carsten Rehder/dpa via AP)
Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral
Bruno Lage has called for patience from Wolves fans (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bruno Lage pleads for patience from Wolves fans following goalless stalemate
Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji has joined Manchester City on a five-year deal (PA)
Manuel Akanji ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Manchester City
Antony, left, has completed his move to Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing the signing of Antony
Rosmah Mansor, center, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The wife of jailed ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived in court Thursday, for a verdict in her corruption trial involving a 1.25 billion ringgit ($279 million) solar energy project, just days after her husband was imprisoned over the looted 1MDB state fund. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Malaysian ex-first lady Rosmah Mansor handed 10-year sentence in bribery case

More from Press and Journal

Ian Stewart.
Man admits shouting racist abuse at Celtic players during Aberdeen match
Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
0
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'