UN accuses China of Uighur abuses that ‘may constitute crimes against humanity’

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 2:48 pm
The perimeter wall of the Urumqi No 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
The UN has accused China of serious human rights violations that may amount to “crimes against humanity” in a long-delayed report examining a crackdown on Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups.

Beijing has denounced the assessment as a fabrication cooked up by western nations.

For several years, human rights groups have accused China of sweeping a million or more people from the minority groups into detention camps in a campaign against extremism that has struck fear into large segments of the population in the far western province of Xinjiang.

The assessment from the Geneva-based UN human rights office largely corroborated earlier reporting by researchers, advocacy groups and the news media, and it added the weight of the world body to the conclusions.

But there was a palpable sense of relief among Uighurs who have fled overseas that the report had finally seen the light of day, since many worried that it would never be published. Several saw it as a vindication of their cause and of years of advocacy work.

“The report is pretty damning, and a strong indictment on China’s crimes against humanity,” Rayhan Asat, a Uighur lawyer whose brother is imprisoned in Xinjiang, said.

“For years, the Chinese government has said the Uighurs are terrorists. Now, we can point to them and say, you’re the terrorists.”

Human rights groups, Japan and Germany also quickly welcomed the report, which had become caught up in a tug-of-war between China and major western nations as well as human rights groups that have criticised the repeated delays in releasing the document.

Many Geneva diplomats believe it was nearly complete a year ago.

The assessment released late on Wednesday concluded that China has committed serious human rights violations under its anti-terrorism and anti-extremism policies and called for “urgent attention” from the UN, the world community and China itself to address them.

Human rights groups renewed calls for the UN Human Rights Council, which meets next month, to set up an independent international body to investigate the allegations.

But China showed no sign of backing off its blanket denials or portraying the criticism as a politicised smear campaign.

A farmer walks past Chinese government propaganda depicting ethnic minority residents
“The assessment is a patchwork of false information that serves as political tools for the US and other western countries to strategically use Xinjiang to contain China,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

“It again shows that the UN Human Rights Office has been reduced to an enforcer and accomplice of the US and other western countries.”

In a sign of China’s fury, it issued a 122-page rebuttal, entitled Fight Against Terrorism And Extremism In Xinjiang: Truth And Facts, that was posted by the UN along with the report.

Its findings were drawn in part from interviews with former detainees and others familiar with conditions at eight detention centres.

The report said that descriptions of the detentions were marked by patterns of torture and other cruel and inhumane treatment and that allegations of rape and other sexual violence appeared credible.

Uighur security personnel patrol near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in Xinjiang region
“The extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uighur and other predominantly Muslim groups … in (the) context of restrictions and deprivation more generally of fundamental rights … may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity,” the report said.

It made no mention of genocide, which some countries, including the US, have accused China of committing in Xinjiang.

The human rights office said it could not confirm estimates that a million or more people were detained in the internment camps in Xinjiang, but added it was “reasonable to conclude that a pattern of large-scale arbitrary detention occurred” at least between 2017 and 2019.

Beijing has closed many of the camps, which it called vocational training and education centres, but hundreds of thousands of people continue to languish in prison, many on vague, secret charges.

The report called on China to release all individuals arbitrarily detained and to clarify the whereabouts of those who have disappeared and whose families are seeking information about them.

Japan, which has recently become more vocal in its criticism of China’s conduct in Xinjiang, was one of the first foreign governments to comment on the report.

“Japan is highly concerned about human rights conditions in Xinjiang, and we believe that it is important that universal values such as freedom, basic human rights and rule of law are also guaranteed in China,” chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

A German foreign ministry statement also welcomed the publication of the report, saying it confirmed there was cause for the “greatest concern”.

It called for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained and said that Germany was working with the EU to combat the use of forced labour — as has been alleged in the production of goods from Xinjiang that are eventually sold around the world.

Human Rights Watch said the report laid a solid foundation for further UN action to establish accountability for the abuses.

“Never has it been so important for the UN system to stand up to Beijing, and to stand with victims,” John Fisher, the deputy director of global advocacy for the group, said.

