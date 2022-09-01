Manchester United seal Antony and Martin Dubravka deals on deadline day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United were the biggest movers on transfer deadline day having completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for an initial fee of 95 million euros (£82.1m).

A deal was already in place between the two clubs, with United agreeing to a potential five million euros (£4.3m) in add-ons, making Antony the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

He has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until 2027, with the option of an additional year, and follows Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro through the door this summer.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” the 22-year-old said on United’s official website.

Antony scored 25 goals in 82 appearances in his two-and-a-half-year stint at Ajax but is now looking forward to a reunion with United manager Erik Ten Hag, who left the Eredivisie club in the summer.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development,” Antony added.

“His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.

“My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

Antony, who has been capped nine times by Brazil, is United’s second most expensive signing – after the £89m paid for Paul Pogba in 2016 – and was not the only arrival at Old Trafford on deadline day.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has also joined United on a season-long loan with the option to make the move permanent, to provide competition for David De Gea.

Manuel Akanji has set his sights on winning silverware in England after signing a five-year deal to complete his move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

City were thought to have wrapped up their summer business but went back into the market to add defensive depth after recent injuries to Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake left Ruben Dias and John Stones as the only fit senior centre-halves available to Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League champions have paid a reported £17million to land the Switzerland international, who spent four seasons with Dortmund after joining from Basel in 2018.

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started,” said Akanji, who has taken the number 25 shirt vacated by former City captain Fernandinho this summer.

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.”

Liverpool made a late move with the signing of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the season.

Boss Jurgen Klopp bolstered his midfield options after Jordan Henderson suffered a hamstring injury.

Brazilian Melo, 26, told Liverpoolfc.com: “I’m really, really happy to be here wearing this great shirt with this famous badge that represents so much in world football, it’s a dream.

“We talked a lot, and our ideas and visions were a good fit so I’m sure it was the right choice. I’m really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and giving my all in a Liverpool shirt.”

Leicester made their first outfield signing of the window as they announced the arrival of Belgium international Wout Faes from Reims.

Faes, 24, has signed a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium to add to Brendan Rodgers’ defensive options following the sale of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea.

“This is the dream step in my career and I’m very happy to be here,” said Faes, whose one senior Belgium cap came as a substitute in a Nations League win over Poland in June.

“I’m progressing year after year, and I hope to continue doing the same here. All the facilities and knowledge is here to help me to get even better. I will have to work hard, but I will give 100 per cent to help the team.”

Leicester’s local rivals Nottingham Forest have had a contrasting summer to the Foxes and announced their 19th signing in the shape of Willy Boly from Wolves.

The Ivory Coast defender has signed a two-year deal at the City Ground as manager Steve Cooper continues to add to his ranks.

Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker was another departure from Molineux after moving across the midlands to Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth have completed the loan signing of Jack Stephens from south coast rivals Southampton.

Another newly-promoted side in Fulham also boosted their options by securing the services of Paris St Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa on a season-long loan.

It was expected to be the start of a busy day for Marco Silva’s team and they confirmed the addition of ex-Chelsea and Arsenal attacker Willian on a free transfer soon after announcing Kurzawa’s capture.

Southampton also made a double swoop for Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles, on loan for the season, and teenage winger Samuel Edozie on a five-year contract from Manchester City.

But there was frustration for Leeds, according to owner Andrea Radrizzani, in their pursuit of Marseille forward Bamba Dieng.

Reports have claimed Nice have made a last-ditch swoop for the Senegal international and Radrizzani revealed his club have been “screwed up”.

Replying to a supporter named Ollie on Twitter, Radrizzani said: “It’s all good Ollie. Part of the madness of deadline day. We have been screwed up, it happens even to the best ones.

“We have done a great market, planned and executed our targets at very early stage. Keep going.”