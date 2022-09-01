Member of scuba diving class finds paddleboarder’s lost phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Member of scuba diving class finds paddleboarder’s lost phone

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 8:54 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 11:30 pm
Vanessa Kahn, making her first open-water ocean dive, spotted the phone in water about 25ft deep (Alamy/PA)
Vanessa Kahn, making her first open-water ocean dive, spotted the phone in water about 25ft deep (Alamy/PA)

When a paddleboarder lost her iPhone after falling into the water off Massachusetts earlier this month she thought it was probably gone for good.

But the next day Laura Hernandez, from New York, returned to the Rockport beach and approached the instructor of a novice scuba diving class and told him her situation.

Instructor Larry Bettencourt told her that the odds of finding the phone, even with its distinctive pink case, were not good, but he told the class to keep an eye out for it, The Boston Globe reported.

Amazingly, Vanessa Kahn, 26, of Peabody, making her first open-water ocean dive, spotted the phone in water about 25ft deep.

“The bright pink waterproof case stuck out like a sore thumb … it was like almost neatly placed into a bed of green seaweed,” Ms Kahn said.

She waved the phone around in the water and the screen glowed.

Ms Kahn returned to the surface, turned on the camera and snapped a selfie, then waved the phone in triumph to Ms Hernandez standing on the beach.

“Her face lit up,” she said.

“I could tell that she was so excited.”

Excited enough to give Ms Kahn a 300 dollar (£260) reward.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Manuel Akanji is just what Manchester City need, according to Pep Guardiola (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manuel Akanji perfectly suits Manchester City’s needs – Pep Guardiola
Munitions seen at the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)
Fighting continues near Ukrainian nuclear plant despite experts voicing fears
A ‘disabled’ man started walking – and was arrested – at a Milan airport after a sniffer dog tipped police off to 13kg of cocaine hidden inside his wheelchair’s leather upholstery (Guardia di Finanza/AP)
Sniffer dog finds £1.2 million of cocaine hidden in wheelchair at Milan airport
Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea drone overboard in the Red Sea (Iranian state television/AP)
Iran seizes two American sea drones in second incident in days
Jordan Henderson will miss the Merseyside derby with Everton (Tim Goode/PA)
Jordan Henderson to miss Merseyside derby as Liverpool await scan results
Todd Boehly has overseen a summer of spending at Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Premier League clubs smash transfer record with £1.9billion spend
Thomas Tuchel, right, has hailed new Chelsea signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left (Adam Davy/PA)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang backed by boss to end Chelsea’s striker jinx
Anthony Martial will again be missing for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Martial still out as Ten Hag mulls over how to integrate new signing Antony
People have laid out a flag weighted down with painted stones in Muenster, Germany (David Inderlied/dpa/AP)
Man dies following attack at gay pride event in Germany
Afghan people run near the site of an explosion in Herat province, Afghanistan (Omid Haqjoo/AP)
Senior Afghan cleric among ‘at least 18’ killed in mosque blast in city of…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Chris Cromar. Peterhead fish caught Picture shows; Peterhead fish. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
'Whopper' 105kg Peterhead hailbut caught by local fisherman arrives in Perthshire
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 5
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Council confirms strikes will close more than 40 north-east schools
0
Picture by Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen University exhibition to tell forgotten story of Arctic exploration
0
Aberdeen players applaud the fans after extra-time at Annan.
Aberdeen's November clash with Hibs at Pittodrie moved to Friday night
0
Vanessa Kahn, making her first open-water ocean dive, spotted the phone in water about 25ft deep (Alamy/PA)
Queues growing on A92 south of Aberdeen following three-vehicle crash
0