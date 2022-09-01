Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as new chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as new chief executive

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 9:58 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 10:32 pm
The coffee giant said Mr Narasimhan will join Starbucks on October 1 (Nick Ansell/PA)
The coffee giant said Mr Narasimhan will join Starbucks on October 1 (Nick Ansell/PA)

Starbucks has named Laxman Narasimhan as its new chief executive.

The coffee giant said Mr Narasimhan will join Starbucks on October 1 after relocating from London to Seattle, where the firm is based.

He will work closely with Starbucks’ interim chief executive Howard Schultz through until April 1, when he will assume the CEO role and join the company’s board.

Mr Schultz said Mr Narasimhan is “uniquely positioned” to lead the company, with a demonstrated track record of growth in both mature and emerging markets.

“As I have had the opportunity to get to know him, it has become clear that he shares our passion of investing in humanity and in our commitment to our partners, customers, and communities,” Mr Schultz said in a statement.

Mr Narasimhan was most recently chief executive of Dettol-to-Vanish firm Reckitt, a UK-based consumer health, hygiene and nutrition company.

Reckitt had announced Mr Narasimhan’s surprise departure earlier on Thursday.

Prior to that, Mr Narasimhan held various leadership roles at PepsiCo, including as global chief commercial officer.

He also served as chief executive of the company’s Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa operations.

Mr Narasimhan has also served as a senior partner at the consulting firm McKinsey & Co, where he focused on its consumer, retail and technology practices in the US, Asia and India.

Mr Schultz, a long-time CEO who helped shape Starbucks after buying it in 1987, came out of retirement and assumed the interim CEO job in March after the company’s former chief executive, Kevin Johnson, announced his retirement.

Mr Schultz also returned to the company’s board, and will remain there even after Mr Narasimhan takes over.

Mr Schultz said he had not planned to return, but wanted to help reshape the company after the pandemic, which upended Starbucks’ coffee shops and sped changes including a heavier mix of drive-thru orders.

Mr Narasimhan takes over a company with significant strengths.

Starbucks reported record demand in the April-June period as strong US sales made up for continuing closures in China, the company’s second-largest market.

But Starbucks also has challenges.

Mr Schultz has been working on a plan to remake store layouts, upgrade equipment and bolster employees, who came out of the pandemic feeling harassed and underappreciated.

Starbucks announced a one billion dollar (£866 million) investment in employee wages and benefits last autumn and added 200 million dollars (£173 million) more for pay, worker training and other benefits in May.

Still, the company faces an unprecedented unionisation effort, which it opposes.

At least 233 US Starbucks stores have voted to unionise since late last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Investors will get a good idea of how the housing market is faring with a trio of leading housebuilders unveiling financial results next week (Gareth Fuller/ PA)
Housebuilding sector to come under spotlight with a trio of results
The United Kingdom’s chancellor of the exchequer Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/PA)
G7 finance ministers agree price cap on Russian oil
Farmers are facing massive fertiliser costs (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Gas prices to push up farmers’ fertiliser costs by nearly £2bn
Supermarket firm Waitrose has admitted to signing land deals which blocked rivals from opening nearby shops (Waitrose/PA)
Waitrose admits to land deals blocking rivals opening nearby shops
Small businesses are struggling under the weight of higher energy bills (Gareth Fuller/PA)
New PM urged to deliver immediate ‘action plan’ to help businesses
(Alamy/PA)
Pharma group bosses face being struck off after watchdog ruling
2 Sisters Food Group Group chief Ranjit Singh Boparan has warned UK food security is ‘under threat’ amid fresh fears of a carbon dioxide shortage (PA)
UK food security under threat amid CO2 crisis, chicken firm boss warns
The competition watchdog has cleared the £6bn merger of British cybersecurity company Avast and its US rival NortonLifeLock (Alamy/PA)
Avast’s £6bn merger with cybersecurity rival cleared by regulator
Ted Baker has revealed a rise in sales ahead of its US takeover (Nick Ansell/PA)
High street recovery buoys Ted Baker sales ahead of £211m US takeover
The International Trade Secretary has said the UK-Australia trade deal is crucial for both economic growth in the two countries and to safeguard ‘shared values’ while on a visit to the Commonwealth nation (Yui Mok/PA)
Anne-Marie Trevelyan: UK-Australia trade crucial for growth and ‘liberty’

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Chris Cromar. Peterhead fish caught Picture shows; Peterhead fish. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
'Whopper' 105kg Peterhead hailbut caught by local fisherman arrives in Perthshire
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 5
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Council confirms strikes will close more than 40 north-east schools
0
Picture by Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen University exhibition to tell forgotten story of Arctic exploration
0
Aberdeen players applaud the fans after extra-time at Annan.
Aberdeen's November clash with Hibs at Pittodrie moved to Friday night
0
The coffee giant said Mr Narasimhan will join Starbucks on October 1 (Nick Ansell/PA)
Queues growing on A92 south of Aberdeen following three-vehicle crash
0