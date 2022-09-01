Jadon Sancho’s winner continues Manchester United’s revival at Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Jadon Sancho’s winner continues Manchester United’s revival at Leicester

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 10:06 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 10:14 pm
Jadon Sancho scored the only goal for Manchester United at Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
Jadon Sancho scored the only goal for Manchester United at Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

Jadon Sancho continued Manchester United’s revival as his winner sunk struggling Leicester.

The England forward fired United into fifth position in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Arsenal, after a 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

It is also the first time United have recorded three straight Premier League wins since April 2021 as they rediscover their momentum after a nightmare start.

Boss Erik ten Hag now has the chance to end Arsenal’s 100 per cent record when they visit Old Trafford on Sunday.

Leicester, meanwhile, remain bottom and winless from their opening five games with growing concern over how to salvage the season already.

It has been disrupted by Wesley Fofana’s move to Chelsea, the inability to shift squad players and financial restrictions which have limited their spending ability.

Aside from a brief spell after the restart the Foxes struggled again and United always had a hold of the game.

Boss Brendan Rodgers has not lost four straight league games for 10 years – when Swansea boss – but that became a reality after 23 minutes.

United had enjoyed a controlled opening without piling on consistent pressure but they quickly seized the initiative when Leicester lost their way.

It was initially a decent kick by Danny Ward but it was quickly returned to Bruno Fernandes by Diogo Dalot with Luke Thomas woefully out of position.

The United skipper had time to pick out Marcus Rashford and the striker then played a cute ball for Sancho to run onto, round Ward and net his second goal of the season.

It was slick by the visitors but underlined the defensive problems Leicester have struggled with this season, having only managed to keep a clean sheet against Sky Bet League Two side Stockport.

Leicester City v Manchester United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Jadon Sancho scores the goal which secured Manchester United victory at Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

With Fofana having completed his protracted £70million move to Chelsea on Wednesday, Wilfred Ndidi was parachuted in at centre-back and the patchwork nature of the hosts’ defence continued to give United encouragement.

Another chance for Sancho came and went after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s ill-advised piece of skill gifted United the ball nine minutes before the break.

Leicester were flat but Harvey Barnes did at least fire wide before the break with United holding a worrying degree of control as far as Rodgers was concerned.

It was United’s best half of the season, although aided by the anaemic Foxes, but the hosts emerged after the restart with renewed vigour.

David De Gea needed to turn James Maddison’s free-kick away, after Dewsbury-Hall broke when Fernandes casually lost possession, which lifted the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City v Manchester United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Casemiro’s introduction as a substitute brought composure to Manchester United’s performance at Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

It was the first time the visitors were under pressure and Ten Hag reacted by replacing Anthony Elanga with Casemiro just before the hour.

The £70million midfielder immediately brought an air of composure, one United needed, and Leicester’s threat waned.

United had failed to create anything to increase their lead but seemed happy to hold on to what they had.

It was only when Cristiano Ronaldo was given a cameo off the bench that they came close and he teed up Rashford to slice wastefully wide with nine minutes left.

An ambitious scissor kick from Ronaldo dropped wide two minutes later and Kelechi Iheanacho diverted Fernandes’ cross over his own bar.

But United claimed the points, escaping a late scare when James Justin blazed over in stoppage time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Leander Dendoncker joined Aston Villa from Wolves for £13million on Thursday. (John Walton/PA)
Leander Dendoncker may have to wait for Aston Villa debut
Antonio Conte feels Tottenham are at a disadvantage compared to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United (Tim Goode/PA)
Chelsea and Manchester United have a big spending advantage – Antonio Conte
Oscar Piastri has signed a deal to race for McLaren (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Oscar Piastri to race for McLaren in 2023 after team win dispute against Alpine
Darren Moore is likely to make changes (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday likely to change it up for Barnsley clash
Neal Maupay is set for a belated Everton debut against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby (Mike Egerton/PA)
Everton’s new arrivals could feature in Merseyside derby
Harry Smith has joined Exeter (Martin Rickett/PA)
Exeter could hand debut to new signing Harry Smith against MK Dons
Manuel Akanji is just what Manchester City need, according to Pep Guardiola (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manuel Akanji perfectly suits Manchester City’s needs – Pep Guardiola
Patrick Vieira is happy to focus on Crystal Palace’s next match after transfer deadline day (John Walton/PA)
Patrick Vieira ‘happy’ with squad as Crystal Palace focus on Newcastle match
Billy Gilmour has signed for Brighton (Joe Giddens/PA)
Graham Potter backs ‘exciting’ Billy Gilmour to impress at Brighton
Billy Gilmour is available (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Billy Gilmour could make his Brighton debut against Leicester

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Chris Cromar. Peterhead fish caught Picture shows; Peterhead fish. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
'Whopper' 105kg Peterhead hailbut caught by local fisherman arrives in Perthshire
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 5
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Council confirms strikes will close more than 40 north-east schools
0
Picture by Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen University exhibition to tell forgotten story of Arctic exploration
0
Aberdeen players applaud the fans after extra-time at Annan.
Aberdeen's November clash with Hibs at Pittodrie moved to Friday night
0
Jadon Sancho scored the only goal for Manchester United at Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
Queues growing on A92 south of Aberdeen following three-vehicle crash
0