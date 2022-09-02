Democracy in the US is ‘under assault’ by MAGA Republicans, Joe Biden says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Democracy in the US is 'under assault' by MAGA Republicans, Joe Biden says

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 2:36 am
President Joe Biden warned that ‘equality and democracy are under assault’ in the US as he sounded an alarm about his predecessor, Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)
President Joe Biden warned that ‘equality and democracy are under assault’ in the US as he sounded an alarm about his predecessor, Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Joe Biden warned that “equality and democracy are under assault” in the US as he sounded an alarm about his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The President labelled “MAGA Republican” adherents an extremist threat to America and its future.

Mr Biden used his prime-time speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia to argue that Mr Trump and “Make America Great Again” allies are a challenge to nation’s system of government, its standing abroad and its citizens’ way of life.

President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia
President Joe Biden said Mr Trump’s allies ‘are determined to take this country backward’ (Evan Vucci/AP)

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic,” Mr Biden declared.

He continued by saying that the former president’s supporters “are determined to take this country backward”, “promote authoritarian leaders” and “fan the flames of political violence”.

Mr Biden added: “(They want to take the country) backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.

“For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not. We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us.”

President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden wave before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, en route to Philadelphia to deliver a prime-time speech at Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
The president dubbed ‘ultra-MAGA Republicans’ a threat to the nation’s system of government, its standing abroad and its citizens’ way of life (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The explicit effort by Mr Biden to marginalise Mr Trump and his adherents marks a sharp turn for the President, who preached his desire to bring about national unity in his Inaugural address.

White House officials said it reflects his mounting concern about Trump allies’ ideological proposals and relentless denial of the nation’s 2020 election results.

Mr Biden, who largely avoided even referring to “the former guy” by name during his first year in office, has grown increasingly vocal in calling out Mr Trump personally.

Now, emboldened by his party’s recent legislative wins and wary of Mr Trump’s return to the headlines, Mr Biden is sharpening his attacks.

Mr Biden’s allies stress that he is not rejecting the entirety of the GOP and is calling on traditional Republicans to join him in condemning Mr Trump and his followers.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stand outside the Paul G Rogers Federal Building and US Courthouse, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla
The former president’s supporters in Florida this week (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Delivering a pre-emptive rebuttal from Scranton on Thursday evening, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy accused Mr Biden of trying to divide Americans, and blasted the Democrats’ record in Washington, pointing to rising inflation, crime and government spending.

“In the past two years, Joe Biden has launched an assault on the soul of America, on its people, on its laws, on its most sacred values,” he said. “He has launched an assault on our democracy. His policies have severely wounded America’s soul, diminished America’s spirit and betrayed America’s trust.”

Mr Biden’s appearance on Thursday night was promoted as an official, taxpayer-funded event, a mark of how the president views defeating the Trump agenda as much as a policy aim as a political one.

