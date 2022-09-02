Eight deaths shine spotlight on Spain’s bull running festivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Eight deaths shine spotlight on Spain’s bull running festivals

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 10:30 am
A bull chases a reveller during a running of the bull festival in the village of Atanzon, central Spain (Bernat Armangue/AP)
A bull chases a reveller during a running of the bull festival in the village of Atanzon, central Spain (Bernat Armangue/AP)

A record-matching yearly toll of eight deaths has put the spot light on Spain’s bull runs.

Politicians and animal rights defenders have been criticising the popular summer festivals held in many Spanish towns.

A steer fatally gored a 60-year-old man in Alalpardo last week, while a 73-year-old French woman – a regular in bull events – died in Beniarbeig after being gored in the chest last month.

Six men were fatally gored in other Valencia festivals and more than 380 participants have been injured – with the bull running season not ending until November.

A reveller tempts a bull during a running of the bull festival in the village of Atanzon, central Spain
A reveller tempts a bull during a running of the bull festival in the village of Atanzon, central Spain (Bernat Armangue/AP)

But, despite concerns, authorities appear to be clueless as to what additional safety measures they can take.

“Some people have lost any fear of the bull,” said regional emergency chief José María Angel.

He urged revellers to be more careful — the primary recommendation to come out a safety review meeting.

Valencia regional government deputy president Aitana Mas left the door open for a debate on whether to ban these kinds of fiestas, saying the current legislation is “not enough”.

Only a few villages have cancelled such festivals.

Tavernes de la Valldigna is one – and sees it as a matter of staying in step with its policy of defending animal rights.

A bull roams around a square as revellers tempt him in Atanzon
A bull roams around a square as revellers tempt him in Atanzon (Bernat Armangue/AP)

“I hope our decision brings further into the streets the debate and leads to the end of this tradition,” mayor Sergi González told The Associated Press, even as he acknowledged the tradition’s deep cultural roots.

While the public debate in Spain has largely focused on the loss of human lives, activists are demanding a total ban on events where animals are used for entertainment.

Animal rights groups are particularly opposed to events they say are deliberately more cruel to the animals, such as when cotton balls are lit on the horns of bulls or when the animal is forced into the sea and then brought back to shore.

Events known in the Valencian dialect as Bous al carrer – or Bulls on the street – involve bulls or calves released into the streets where they are provoked into charging but crowds.

Alejandro Cano, president of Defence of Bous al Carrer Associations, does not see cause any for alarm, telling the AP the casualties are “part of the festival”.

Some bulls are fought and killed by matadors but most return to their farms.

A bull chases revellers in Atanzon
A bull chases revellers in Atanzon (Bernat Armangue/AP)

According to the Culture Ministry, some 2,700 such spectacles were held last year.

The amount was reduced compared to a regular season due to some pandemic restrictions still in place.

In 2019, there were 17,000.

This year, around 9,000 are expected to take place until the end of November.

Pamplona’s San Fermin running of the bulls, immortalised by Literature Nobel Prize winner and novelist Ernest Hemingway, is the prime event but there has not been a death there in 13 years.

Safety measures, public investment and the professionalism of the runners are unmatched in any other smaller Spanish festival.

Atanzon will continue celebrating its patron saint, San Agustin, in the same fashion as Pamplona does — praying to the saint that no one is killed by bulls for another summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Damage after an Israeli strike targeted the Aleppo International Airport (Planet Labs PBC/AP)
Satellite image: Israel attack damaged Syrian airport runway
Japanese environment minister Akihiro Nishimura meets US EPA administrator Michael Regan in Tokyo (AP)
Nuclear technology key to mitigating climate change – US environment chief
Itamar Ben-Gvir (AP)
Extremist surges in polls ahead of Israeli elections
INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, sails for sea trials from Kochi, India (Indian Navy via AP)
India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow
Amanda Staveley (right) and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi were almost hit by the motorbike outside Anfield (Jacob King/PA)
Newcastle owners left shaken by ‘scary’ motorbike incident outside Anfield
A girl takes refuge after her home was hit by floods in Shikarpur district of Sindh Province (AP)
More aid reaches Pakistan as deaths from floods cross 1,200 mark
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers was unable to spend big during the summer transfer window (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brendan Rodgers frustrated at Leicester owners after quiet transfer window
Anne Heche (Invision/AP, File)
Anne Heche’s son files court papers to control late star’s estate
A man points a gun at Argentina´s vice president Cristina Fernandez (Television Publica Argentina via AP)
‘Gun misfire’ thwarts attempt to kill Argentina’s vice president
Aung San Suu Kyi (AP)
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to three years for voting fraud

More from Press and Journal

Brenda Page who was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on July 14 1978. Photo credit: Police Scotland/PA Wire.
Brenda Page murder trial: New date set for next year in Aberdeen
Supplied by Ocean Winds
Ocean Winds scholarship fund opens to north-east pupils
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair axes flights from Aberdeen and Inverness to Newquay
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex offender Picture shows; Robert Clark. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 31/08/2022
Sex beast appears in court after nearly two years on the run
Mallaig lifeboat and coastguard team are attending the incident. Picture by Iain Ferguson/ The Write Image
Extensive search ongoing for man in dinghy last seen two days ago near Isle…
0
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
Cloddach bridge closure is 'cutting communities in half' say campaigners
0