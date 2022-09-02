Satellite image: Israel attack damaged Syrian airport runway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Satellite image: Israel attack damaged Syrian airport runway

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 10:52 am
Damage after an Israeli strike targeted the Aleppo International Airport (Planet Labs PBC/AP)
Damage after an Israeli strike targeted the Aleppo International Airport (Planet Labs PBC/AP)

An Israeli attack targeting a Syrian airport tore a hole in its only runway and damaged a nearby piece of asphalt and structure on the military side of the airfield, satellite photo analysis showed.

The attack on Wednesday night on Aleppo International Airport comes after an Israeli strike months ago took out the runway at the country’s main airport in the capital, Damascus, over Iranian weapons transfers to the country.

The satellite photos taken on Thursday by Planet Labs PBC showed vehicles gathered around the site of one of the strikes at the airport, near the western edge of its runway.

The strike tore a hole through the runway and ignited a grassfire at the airfield.

Just south of the runway damage on the military side of the airport, debris lay scattered after another strike hit an object on the tarmac and another structure.

Damage after an Israeli strike targeted the Aleppo International Airport
Damage after an Israeli strike targeted the Aleppo International Airport (Planet Labs PBC/AP)

Syria, like many Middle East nations, have dual-use airports that include civilian and military sides.

Flights at the airport have been disrupted by the attack.

Late on Thursday, Syria’s Foreign Ministry described the damage from the attack as severe, saying it hit the runway and “completely destroyed the navigational station with its equipment”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based opposition war monitor, alleged immediately after the strike that Israel targeted an Iranian missile shipment to the Aleppo airport.

Iran, as well as Lebanon’s allied Hezbollah militant group, has been crucial to embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad remaining in power since a war began in his country amid the 2011 Arab Spring.

Just before the strike, a transponder on an Antonov An-74 cargo plane flown by Iran’s Yas Air – sanctioned years earlier by the US Treasury over flying weapons on behalf of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard – briefly pinged near Aleppo, according to flight-tracking data.

An Israeli attack targeting a Syrian airport tore a hole in the runway and also damaged a nearby piece of tarmac and structure on the military side of the airfield
An Israeli attack targeting a Syrian airport tore a hole in the runway and also damaged a nearby piece of tarmac and structure on the military side of the airfield (Planet Labs PBC/AP)

The altitude and location suggested the plane planned to land in Aleppo.

Cargo aircraft over Syria often do not broadcast their location data, likely due in part to the international sanctions on Mr Assad’s government.

A phone number listed to Yas Air went unanswered on Friday.

Iran and Syria’s missions to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday from The Associated Press.

Israel, which has conducted numerous attacks on Syria in its shadow war with Iran in the wider Middle East, has not directly acknowledged Wednesday’s strike.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry called on the UN Security Council to condemn the attacks, saying Damascus holds Israel responsible “for deliberately targeting the international airports of Damascus and Aleppo and for endangering civilian facilities and the lives of civilians”.

The strike comes as tensions across the wider Middle East remain high as talks over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers hang in the balance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Rocky the dolphin swims at the Umah Lumba Rehabilitation, Release and Retirement Centre in Banyuwedang Bay, West Bali, Indonesia (DolphinProject.com/AP)
Rescued dolphins swim free from rehabilitation centre in Indonesia
People stand by the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Hundreds queue to pay tribute in farewell ceremony for Mikhail Gorbachev
Jody Morris believes securing Reece James, right, and Mason Mount, right, on new deals would prove a bigger coup for Chelsea than a glut of summer signings (Tess Derry/PA)
New deals for Reece James and Mason Mount ‘would be two most important signings’
Shaul Ladany, pictured celebrating his 85th birthday, survived the Munich Olympic terror attack in 1972 and the Holocaust (Handout from Shaul Ladany/PA)
‘I am not afraid to die’: Munich survivor, 86, recalls 1972 terror attack
Serena Williams waved goodbye after her US Open defeat (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams: From glass-strewn Compton courts to all-time tennis great
A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine (PA)
Nuclear inspectors face volatile mission inside Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant
People walk past the coffin of former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Mikhail Gorbachev to be buried in low-key funeral snubbed by Putin
A member of the Texas National Guard looks across the Rio Grande to Mexico (Eric Gay/AP)
Eight migrants found dead in Rio Grande at US-Mexico border
Firefighters try to stop flames from the Mill Fire spreading on a property (Hung T Vu/The Record Searchlight/AP)
Thousands flee as wildfire rages through northern California
A man sits under a shade in Mission Bay, California (Gregory Bull/AP)
Californians urged to conserve power amid brutal heatwave

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Damage after an Israeli strike targeted the Aleppo International Airport (Planet Labs PBC/AP)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1