Senior Afghan cleric among ‘at least 18’ killed in mosque blast in city of Herat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Senior Afghan cleric among ‘at least 18’ killed in mosque blast in city of Herat

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 12:38 pm
Afghan people run near the site of an explosion in Herat province, Afghanistan (Omid Haqjoo/AP)
Afghan people run near the site of an explosion in Herat province, Afghanistan (Omid Haqjoo/AP)

An explosion has torn through a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan, killing at least 18 people, including a prominent cleric, Taliban officials and a local medic said.

At least 21 people were hurt.

The blast went off in the Guzargah Mosque in the western city of Herat during Friday’s noon prayers, the highlight of the Muslim religious week when places of worship are particularly crowded.

The explosion killed Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a prominent cleric known across Afghanistan for his criticism of the country’s Western-backed governments over the past two decades.

Mr Ansari was seen as close to the Taliban, who seized control over the country a year ago as foreign forces withdrew.

Afghan people gather near the site of an explosion in Herat province, Afghanistan
Afghan people gather near the site of an explosion in Herat province, Afghanistan (Omid Haqjoo/AP)

His death was confirmed by the chief Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

Ambulances took 18 bodies and 21 wounded people from the blast to hospitals in Herat, said Mohammad Daud Mohammadi, an official at the Herat ambulance centre.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s blast.

Previous mosque attacks have been claimed by the so-called Islamic State (Isis) extremist group, which has carried out a series of attacks against religious and ethnic minorities in Afghanistan, as well as Taliban targets.

The Herat mosque draws followers of Sunni Islam, the dominant stream in Afghanistan that is also followed by the Taliban.

In the year since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Isis attacked several mosques in suicide attacks during Friday prayers, with a focus on targeting Shiite Muslims.

Isis followers are also Sunnis and consider Shiites to be infidels.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Rocky the dolphin swims at the Umah Lumba Rehabilitation, Release and Retirement Centre in Banyuwedang Bay, West Bali, Indonesia (DolphinProject.com/AP)
Rescued dolphins swim free from rehabilitation centre in Indonesia
People stand by the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Thousands queue to pay tribute in farewell ceremony for Mikhail Gorbachev
Jody Morris believes securing Reece James, right, and Mason Mount, right, on new deals would prove a bigger coup for Chelsea than a glut of summer signings (Tess Derry/PA)
New deals for Reece James and Mason Mount ‘would be two most important signings’
Shaul Ladany, pictured celebrating his 85th birthday, survived the Munich Olympic terror attack in 1972 and the Holocaust (Handout from Shaul Ladany/PA)
‘I am not afraid to die’: Munich survivor, 86, recalls 1972 terror attack
Serena Williams waved goodbye after her US Open defeat (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams: From glass-strewn Compton courts to all-time tennis great
A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine (PA)
Nuclear inspectors face volatile mission inside Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant
People walk past the coffin of former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Mikhail Gorbachev to be buried in low-key funeral snubbed by Putin
A member of the Texas National Guard looks across the Rio Grande to Mexico (Eric Gay/AP)
Eight migrants found dead in Rio Grande at US-Mexico border
Firefighters try to stop flames from the Mill Fire spreading on a property (Hung T Vu/The Record Searchlight/AP)
Thousands flee as wildfire rages through northern California
A man sits under a shade in Mission Bay, California (Gregory Bull/AP)
Californians urged to conserve power amid brutal heatwave

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Afghan people run near the site of an explosion in Herat province, Afghanistan (Omid Haqjoo/AP)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1