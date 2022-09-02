Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang backed by boss to end Chelsea’s striker jinx

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang backed by boss to end Chelsea’s striker jinx

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 2:28 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 7:45 pm
Thomas Tuchel, right, has hailed new Chelsea signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left (Adam Davy/PA)
Thomas Tuchel, right, has hailed new Chelsea signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has backed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to “create his own history” and break the number nine curse at Chelsea.

Chelsea completed a £10million deadline-day deal for Aubameyang, reuniting the 33-year-old with his old Dortmund boss Tuchel.

Aubameyang scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel at Dortmund, before switching to Arsenal in 2018.

The Gabon striker was stripped of the Gunners captaincy by Mikel Arteta in December 2021 amid disciplinary issues before moving to Barcelona earlier this year.

Chelsea boss Tuchel joked earlier this summer that his players were scared of the number nine shirt, with the striker’s jersey left vacant after Romelu Lukaku’s loan return to Inter Milan.

Lukaku, Tammy Abraham, Gonzalo Higuain, Alvaro Morata and more have all failed to make Chelsea’s number nine shirt their own.

But now Tuchel hailed Aubameyang for having the bravery to take on that challenge.

Everton v Arsenal – Premier League – Goodison Park
Aubameyang was Arsenal captain but left north London under a cloud (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Auba is not afraid of the past and what a number means,” said Tuchel.

“He is ready to fight to create his own history, taking the number nine means he is brave enough.

“Auba from my point of view has always been happy to fight for something and to accept the challenge, so the more challenges he has the better it is.”

Aubameyang declared himself returning to the Premier League with “unfinished business”, no doubt in a nod to the acrimonious end to his time at Arsenal.

Blues boss Tuchel admitted he will be very happy to see his new striker energised and focused by proving his point.

“If he wants to overcome the number nine curse, or if he wants to show somebody in London he’s better than certain people think he is, then the more the better,” said Tuchel.

“Because he’s up for that and he’s happy. I know him as a very focused and in general a person with a very open heart and very happy to be on the pitch every day.

“This is what we wanted, he’s a very positive influence on the training group.

“He’s up for any challenge, he’s happy to be on the pitch to score goals and this is what we want.

“I imagine everybody’s happy that he chose the club in blue now, instead of the club in red. I think they will see very, very early what he’s about, and he’s about using his speed, but not only to score but also to work hard.

“He’s very hard working, he always was. He’s the first line of pressing, he’s very strong in counter-pressing and he’s very ready to work, and that’s what made him special in Dortmund.

“That made him a captain of Arsenal and he lifted some trophies there.

“So I think just to reduce him on his last half a year, last season where things became difficult, I cannot judge it, but it’s very rarely that it’s just one person’s problem, these things.

“So it is what it is, I’m not there to judge anything because it’s none of my business, I can just tell you how I met Auba and how Auba was for me.

“He did what he did in any club, he scored, and he won titles, and he has the winning mentality and positivity to be a huge influence on the group.”

Aubameyang has arrived at Chelsea with a minor fracture to his jaw, after his home was burgled.

The new Blues striker will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham but could return to training next week.

Chelsea are hoping to fit the striker with a protective mask.

“We must make sure that he gets a mask, provide him with a mask to protect his jaw,” said Tuchel.

“So we will start to try with a mask from next week.”

On Friday evening Chelsea announced their 20-year-old striker Armando Broja had signed a new contract until 2028.

“I’m lost for words really just thinking about it,” he told the Chelsea website. “It’s the club I’ve dreamed of playing for my whole life, the club that I support and the club that I love. I’ve been here since I was a boy so it’s a surreal feeling for me and my family.

“To be able to put on the blue shirt with the first team is a dream come true. It’s amazing every minute that you get to play on the pitch because this is one of the biggest clubs in the world. There’s always competition and everyone wants to play so I’m just happy that I have the opportunity to be a part of it. Hopefully I get to play a lot of matches and be a part of the team’s success.’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Scotland’s Beth Potter came third in Birmingham this summer (David Davies/PA)
Beth Potter struggling for motivation since claiming Commonwealth Games medal
Jonny Brownlee has returned after a broken elbow and fractured wrist. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jonny Brownlee will only go to Paris 2024 if he feels capable of winning…
Jody Morris believes securing Reece James, right, and Mason Mount, right, on new deals would prove a bigger coup for Chelsea than a glut of summer signings (Tess Derry/PA)
New deals for Reece James and Mason Mount ‘would be two most important signings’
Shaul Ladany, pictured celebrating his 85th birthday, survived the Munich Olympic terror attack in 1972 and the Holocaust (Handout from Shaul Ladany/PA)
‘I am not afraid to die’: Munich survivor, 86, recalls 1972 terror attack
Worcester have not paid their staff on time (David Davies/PA)
Worcester tell staff wages are now being processed after resolving banking issue
Serena Williams waved goodbye after her US Open defeat (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams: From glass-strewn Compton courts to all-time tennis great
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James pay tribute to Serena Williams
Serena Williams shows her love for the New York crowd (Frank Franklin II/AP)
US Open day 5: Serena Williams exits stage after dramatic three-set defeat
Daniil Medvedev is through to the fourth round (Charles Krupa/AP)
Daniil Medvedev sets up US Open clash with Nick Kyrgios
erena Williams waved an emotional goodbye to tennis after a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open (John Minchillo/AP)
It’s been a fun ride – Serena Williams bids farewell after US Open loss

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Thomas Tuchel, right, has hailed new Chelsea signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left (Adam Davy/PA)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1