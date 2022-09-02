Jordan Henderson to miss Merseyside derby as Liverpool await scan results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jordan Henderson to miss Merseyside derby as Liverpool await scan results

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 2:32 pm
Jordan Henderson will miss the Merseyside derby with Everton (Tim Goode/PA)
Jordan Henderson will miss the Merseyside derby with Everton (Tim Goode/PA)

Liverpool are still waiting to find out the extent of Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury, but the midfielder will definitely miss the Merseyside derby with Everton.

The England international limped out of Wednesday’s victory over Newcastle and is awaiting the results of a scan.

Boss Jurgen Klopp does not know how long he will be out for, but says he definitely will not be involved in the lunchtime game at Goodison Park.

“We are still waiting for the result,” the German said. “He is definitely out, but we don’t know about the extent.”

The Reds strengthened their midfield options on deadline day with the loan signing of Arthur Melo from Juventus.

The 26-year-old is still waiting for international clearance so will not feature, but Klopp is pleased with his arrival and he should be involved in Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Napoli.

“I was really happy about his transfer,” he said. “My information is that it will not happen until tomorrow, the international clearance. We all hope it will be fine for Napoli.

Arthur Melo in action for Juventus
Arthur Melo is still waiting for international clearance (Adam Davy/PA)

“He is a really good footballer. He’s had a very exciting career already and still young, coming into the best age as a footballer.

“He gives rhythm, a really good passer, has speed with the ball, safe on the ball. Really good in tight areas and all these type of things.

“I like it a lot. Why can you loan a player like this, because it did not work out 100 per cent at Juventus.

“Potential for sure is still there. We play differently to Juve and we all thought it could work well, that’s why I am pretty pleased.”

Dioga Jota is expected to feature in the squad after he returned to training on Thursday following his hamstring injury, but Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate remain out.

“Thiago is the closest of all, I think (by the) start of next week he will be in team training,” Klopp added. “Ibou is not too far away. In and around the international break, he will be back in training.”

Striker Darwin Nunez will return to the squad after completing the three-match suspension for his red card in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Klopp described the return of Nunez and Jota as “like Christmas”.

Darwin Nunez (right)
Darwin Nunez (right) will return for Liverpool after completing his three-match suspension (Adam Davy/PA)

The Liverpool manager added: “But now he learned a lesson. He is in really good shape and we came through it in the last two games winning so we don’t see that as a bad thing.

“We try to give him some extra input physically as well as tactically. He looks really settled, more than before. (We) have to wait until tomorrow.

“(It’s the) first time Diogo probably will be in as well. He trained yesterday for the first time and he will train today. It is like Christmas. That is it. If we will make changes, we will see.”

