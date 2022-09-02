Iran seizes two American sea drones in second incident in days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Iran seizes two American sea drones in second incident in days

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 2:36 pm
Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea drone overboard in the Red Sea (Iranian state television/AP)
Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea drone overboard in the Red Sea (Iranian state television/AP)

Iran said its navy seized two American sea drones in the Red Sea before letting them go – the latest maritime incident involving the US navy’s new drone fleet in the Middle East.

Commander Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the Navy’s Middle East-based Fifth Fleet, acknowledged the incident on Friday to The Associated Press but declined to immediately elaborate.

Iranian state television aired footage it said came from the deck of the Iranian navy’s Jamaran destroyer, where lifejacket-wearing sailors examined what appeared to be two Saildrone Explorers.

State TV said the Iranian navy found “several unmanned spying vessels abandoned in the international maritime routes” on Thursday.

“After two warnings to an American destroyer to prevent possible incidents, Jamaran seized the two vessels,” state TV said.

“After securing the international shipping waterway, the Naval Squadron No. 84 released the vessels in a safe area.”

It marks the second such incident in recent days as talks over Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers hang in the balance.

The earlier incident involved Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, not its regular navy, and occurred in the Persian Gulf.

The Fifth Fleet launched its unmanned Task Force 59 last year.

The fleet’s area of responsibility includes the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil passes.

It also stretches as far as the Red Sea reaches near the Suez Canal, the waterway in Egypt leading to the Mediterranean, and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off Yemen.

The region has seen a series of maritime attacks in recent years.

Off Yemen, bomb-laden drone boats and mines set adrift by Yemen’s Houthi rebels have damaged vessels amid that country’s years-long war.

Near the United Arab Emirates and the Strait of Hormuz, oil tankers have been seized by Iranian forces.

Others have been attacked in incidents the US navy blames on Iran.

Those attacks came about a year after then-president Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw from Iran’s nuclear deal, in which sanctions on Tehran were lifted in exchange for it drastically limiting its enrichment of uranium.

Negotiations to revive the accord now hang in the balance.

The US cast doubt on Iran’s latest written response over the talks on Friday.

Iran now enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels as officials openly suggest Tehran could build a nuclear bomb if it wishes to.

Iran has maintained its programme is peaceful, though Western nations and international inspectors say Tehran had a military nuclear programme until 2003.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Rocky the dolphin swims at the Umah Lumba Rehabilitation, Release and Retirement Centre in Banyuwedang Bay, West Bali, Indonesia (DolphinProject.com/AP)
Rescued dolphins swim free from rehabilitation centre in Indonesia
People stand by the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Thousands queue to pay tribute in farewell ceremony for Mikhail Gorbachev
Jody Morris believes securing Reece James, right, and Mason Mount, right, on new deals would prove a bigger coup for Chelsea than a glut of summer signings (Tess Derry/PA)
New deals for Reece James and Mason Mount ‘would be two most important signings’
Shaul Ladany, pictured celebrating his 85th birthday, survived the Munich Olympic terror attack in 1972 and the Holocaust (Handout from Shaul Ladany/PA)
‘I am not afraid to die’: Munich survivor, 86, recalls 1972 terror attack
Serena Williams waved goodbye after her US Open defeat (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams: From glass-strewn Compton courts to all-time tennis great
A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine (PA)
Nuclear inspectors face volatile mission inside Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant
People walk past the coffin of former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Mikhail Gorbachev to be buried in low-key funeral snubbed by Putin
A member of the Texas National Guard looks across the Rio Grande to Mexico (Eric Gay/AP)
Eight migrants found dead in Rio Grande at US-Mexico border
Firefighters try to stop flames from the Mill Fire spreading on a property (Hung T Vu/The Record Searchlight/AP)
Thousands flee as wildfire rages through northern California
A man sits under a shade in Mission Bay, California (Gregory Bull/AP)
Californians urged to conserve power amid brutal heatwave

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea drone overboard in the Red Sea (Iranian state television/AP)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1