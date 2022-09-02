Manuel Akanji perfectly suits Manchester City’s needs – Pep Guardiola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manuel Akanji perfectly suits Manchester City’s needs – Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 3:16 pm
Manuel Akanji is just what Manchester City need, according to Pep Guardiola (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manuel Akanji is just what Manchester City need, according to Pep Guardiola (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pep Guardiola says Manuel Akanji perfectly suits Manchester City’s needs after the Borussia Dortmund centre-back arrived on deadline day to help solve their defensive injury issues.

The reigning Premier League champions have had a busy summer, with Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus among the departures and Erling Haaland leading the Etihad Stadium arrivals.

Kalvin Phillips, Stefan Ortega and Sergio Gomez also joined before City’s deadline-day swoop for Switzerland international Akanji, who joined from Dortmund for £15million and signed a five-year deal.

Guardiola has welcomed the 27-year-old’s acquisition after injuries to Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake highlighted the need for central defensive reinforcements.

“We had four incredible central defenders before Manu but sometimes Ayme had tough injuries,” the City boss said.

“He’s getting better but a month or month and a half still there (sidelined).

“Nathan had in the last month some concerns about muscular problems, so we’ve just had two central defenders with this incredibly busy schedule that we have ahead of us.

West Ham United v Manchester City – Premier League – London Stadium
Nathan Ake has been suffering from muscular problems but could return for Manchester City’s game against Aston Villa on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

“We had an opportunity to bring one player, only a year left on his contract in Dortmund, with a lot of experience in Germany and the national team with Switzerland.

“He suits perfectly what we need. He’s fast and really good in the build-up.

“We knew it, we felt it, when we played against Dortmund two or three seasons ago and, yeah, very pleased he’s here and good competition for central defenders.”

Ake could be in line for a return to action in Saturday evening’s trip to Aston Villa, with Guardiola saying he – along with ex-Villa star Jack Grealish – “trained really well” on Thursday after injury.

Phillips has yet to return and City centre-back Laporte is unlikely to be back from a knee injury until October.

Manchester City Training and Press Conference – City Football Academy – Tuesday May 3rd
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is unlikely to return from a knee injury until October (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I said one month ago it would be end of September, October,” Guardiola said of the prognosis. “We’re in early September.

“I think he will be ready maybe after the international break, he’ll start to be ready. We will not force it. With the knee, it was a tough injury.

“I cannot forget being in that position and the problems playing West Ham away and the final game against Aston Villa, we didn’t have another alternative because Ruben (Dias) was injured, Nathan was injured.

“This is the other reason why we decided to go for Manu Akanji but we’ll be fine.

“But after surgery it’s time, so end of September, beginning of October. It was a bone (issue) but I’m not a doctor.”

Akanji will hope to be involved at Villa on Saturday, when all eyes will be on former Dortmund team-mate Haaland following hat-tricks in City’s last two matches.

“He’s 22 years old, so he recovers well, quick,” Guardiola said of the striker’s availability. “When you are 32 it’s more difficult but at 22 it’s not a problem.

“I admire all those who can anticipate what can happen in the future – in the next 10 months, 12 months. I am not able to do it.

“One month ago it was a disaster because of the Community Shield and now he’s going to break absolutely everything (in the record books).

“So, I’m not able to anticipate what will happen, so that’s why I am not a guy who works in this business (of punditry).

“I don’t know even what’s going to happen tomorrow, so imagine what’s going to happen in one, two or three years.

“We are delighted with him because he settled good – not just Erling, all new players.

“First and foremost because the staff, the backroom staff especially, is so important to how they help and settle in quick the new players.”

