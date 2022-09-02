Russia’s Gazprom keeps gas pipeline to Germany switched off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia’s Gazprom keeps gas pipeline to Germany switched off

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 6:16 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 7:50 pm
Russian construction worker in Portovaya Bay (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Russian energy giant Gazprom said Friday that it cannot resume the supply of natural gas through a key pipeline to Germany for now, because of what it said was a need for urgent maintenance work, just hours before it was due to restart deliveries.

The Russian state-run energy company had shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Wednesday for what it said would be three days of work.

It said in a social media post on Friday that it had identified “malfunctions” of a turbine and added that the pipeline would not work unless those were eliminated.

It was the latest development in a saga in which Gazprom has advanced technical problems as the reason for reducing gas flows through Nord Stream 1 – explanations that German officials have rejected as a cover for a political power play following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lakhta Centre, the headquarters of Gazprom in St Petersburg, Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Gazprom said it had identified oil leaks from four turbines at the Portovaya compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline, including the sole operational one.

It claimed to have received warnings from Russia’s industrial safety watchdog that the leaks “do not allow for safe, trouble-free operation of the gas turbine engine”.

“In connection with this, it is necessary to take appropriate measures and suspend further operation of the … gas compressor unit in connection with the identified gross (safety) violations,” the company said.

Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June, blaming delays to the delivery of a turbine that had been sent to Canada for repair.

Canada has since allowed the turbine’s delivery to Germany, which has said that nothing stands in the way of it being sent to Russia other than Russia saying it wants the part.

In recent weeks, Nord Stream 1 has been running at only 20% of capacity.

Russia, which before the reductions started accounted for a little more than a third of Germany’s gas supplies, has also reduced the flow of gas to other European countries which have sided with Ukraine in the war.

Natural gas is used to power industry, heat homes and offices, and generate electricity.

Increasing the amount in reserve has been a key focus of the German government since Russia invaded Ukraine, to avoid rationing for industry as demand rises in the winter.

Germany’s storage facilities are now over 84% full.

The head of Germany’s network regulatory agency, Klaus Muller, tweeted that the Russian decision to keep Nord Stream 1 switched off for now increases the significance of new liquefied natural gas terminals that Germany plans to start running this winter, gas storage and a “significant need to save” gas.

It is “good that Germany is now better prepared, but now it comes down to everyone,” Mr Muller added.

Germany’s economy ministry said it had “taken note” of Gazprom’s latest announcement and would not comment on it directly, but added that “we have already seen Russia’s unreliability in recent weeks” as they continued their efforts to reduce the country’s reliance on Russian energy imports.

“Of course these are difficult times but we will continue to strengthen provisions consistently,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Great efforts are still needed but we are on a good path to coping with the situation.”

The European Union has just reached its goal of filling its gas storage to 80%, ahead of a November 1 deadline, despite Russian supply cutbacks.

European utilities have scrambled to find additional supply during the summer months to get ready for the winter’s heating demands, buying expensive liquefied gas that comes by ship, while additional supplies have come by pipeline from Norway and Azerbaijan.

Fears of winter shortages have eased somewhat as storage has progressed, but a complete cut-off could present Europe with serious difficulties, analysts say.

