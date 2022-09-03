It’s been a fun ride – Serena Williams bids farewell after US Open loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

It’s been a fun ride – Serena Williams bids farewell after US Open loss

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 5:23 am Updated: September 3, 2022, 8:17 am
erena Williams waved an emotional goodbye to tennis after a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open (John Minchillo/AP)
erena Williams waved an emotional goodbye to tennis after a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open (John Minchillo/AP)

Serena Williams waved an emotional goodbye to tennis after a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open.

Williams’ performances against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit had given hope to the tens of thousands who flocked to Flushing Meadows hoping her swansong could have a fairytale ending.

But, despite a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere, there will be no record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title, with Williams succumbing to a 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss.

The 40-year-old, who played her first professional tennis match back in 1995, walked calmly to the net after missing a final forehand before waving to all sides of Arthur Ashe Stadium while ‘Simply The Best’ played over the loudspeakers.

Addressing the crowd through tears, Williams said: “Thank you so much, you guys were amazing. I tried. Thank you daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks mom.

“I just thank everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side for so many years, literally decades, But it all started with my parents and they deserve everything so I’m really grateful for them. And I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, so thank you Venus. It’s been a fun ride.”

Williams revealed earlier this month that, a few weeks short of her 41st birthday, she had decided the time was right to step away.

It was fitting it came at the US Open, the scene of her first grand slam singles title 23 years ago as well as her most controversial moments and where she has ultimately been embraced as America’s greatest tennis star.

Having been unsure whether to give her career one last go this summer, she was surely left in no doubt that it was the right decision.

“This week has been really great,” she said. “Just so much support, so much love. It was really amazing and overwhelming. I am so grateful for it. The whole crowd was really wanting to push me past the line. I’m so thankful and grateful for that.”

Williams again produced a tremendous level considering she has played very little tennis in the last 18 months.

She looked set to win the first set when she moved 5-3 ahead but her serve, the shot that has been her biggest weapon, was not quite working and, as she tightened up, Tomljanovic took advantage, winning four games in a row.

Williams responded brilliantly, moving 4-0 ahead in the second, but the surety that would have accompanied such a lead for most of her career is no longer there and back came Tomljanovic again.

Williams missed four set points in a long eighth game but, three points away from the end at 4-4 in the tie-break, she took a deep breath, served an ace and forced a decider.

The delirious crowd were on their feet, and Williams began the third set in perfect fashion by again breaking Tomljanovic’s serve.

Serena Williams roars encouragement to herself
Serena Williams roars encouragement to herself (Frank Franklin II/AP)

But, with the match approaching the three-hour mark, the physical effort Williams had put in began to take its toll and she had little more left to give.

At 5-1, Williams was given a pre-emptive standing ovation. She hung on grimly, saving five match points in vintage fashion, but with the sixth it was all over.

Having thought her career might have ended with an injury-enforced retirement at Wimbledon last year, this was definitely a far more fitting way to bow out, but one that also leaves Williams knowing she can still compete at the top of the game.

“I’ve come a long way since last year at Wimbledon,” she said. “Making it a different moment I think is much better.

“It takes a lot of work to get here. Clearly I’m still capable. It takes a lot more than that. I’m ready to be a mom, explore a different version of Serena. Technically in the world I’m still super young, so I want to have a little bit of a life while I’m still walking.”

She has been reluctant to completely shut the door on another whirl, adding with a smile in the press conference: “I always did love Australia, though.”

But Williams has been open about wanting another child, as well as to spend more time with her five-year-old daughter Olympia and concentrate on her business interests.

She anticipates a role in tennis in the future, saying: “Tennis has been such a huge part of my life, I can’t imagine not being involved in tennis. I don’t know what that involvement is yet.”

Ajla Tomljanovic held her nerve
Ajla Tomljanovic held her nerve (Charles Krupa/AP)

The flood of tributes from not just the sporting world but across the spectrum spoke of Williams’ huge influence, which will endure for many years to come.

Asked how she wanted to be remembered, Williams said: “There’s so many things. Like the fight. I’m such a fighter. I feel like I really brought something, and bring something, to tennis.

“The different looks, the fist pumps, the just-crazy intensity. Passion, I think, is a really good word. Just continuing through ups and downs. I could go on and on. But I just honestly am so grateful that I had this moment and that I’m Serena.”

Tomljanovic, who will next play Liudmila Samsonova, handled herself with great dignity and described the moment as “surreal”.

She said: “I’m feeling really sorry because I love Serena just as much as you guys do. What she’s done for the sport of tennis is incredible. I never thought I’d have the chance to play her in her last match when I was a kid watching all those finals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Max Verstappen topped qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix (Peter Dejong/AP).
Max Verstappen takes pole position for Dutch Grand Prix and delights orange army
Jay Stansfield will wear his father’s number nine shirt for Exeter City (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jay Stansfield dons number nine shirt for Exeter 12 years after his father’s death
Both sides were frustrated (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton and Liverpool share the spoils in Merseyside derby of missed chances
Celtic’s David Turnbull (centre) celebrates the fourth goal in the win over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic dominate Old Firm derby to move five points clear of Rangers
Charles Leclerc finished fastest in final practice (Peter Dejong/AP)
Charles Leclerc edges out George Russell in final practice for Dutch Grand Prix
Graham Potter is expecting a tough game against Leicester (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Graham Potter wary of lowly Leicester as Brighton prepare for ‘dangerous team’
Scotland’s Beth Potter came third in Birmingham this summer (David Davies/PA)
Beth Potter struggling for motivation since claiming Commonwealth Games medal
Jonny Brownlee has returned after a broken elbow and fractured wrist. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jonny Brownlee will only go to Paris 2024 if he feels capable of winning…
Jody Morris believes securing Reece James, right, and Mason Mount, right, on new deals would prove a bigger coup for Chelsea than a glut of summer signings (Tess Derry/PA)
New deals for Reece James and Mason Mount ‘would be two most important signings’
Shaul Ladany, pictured celebrating his 85th birthday, survived the Munich Olympic terror attack in 1972 and the Holocaust (Handout from Shaul Ladany/PA)
‘I am not afraid to die’: Munich survivor, 86, recalls 1972 terror attack

More from Press and Journal

Crowds queue up for fresh seafood at the Peterhead Seafood Festival. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you…
0
Visitors enjoying the artwork at Aberdeen Art Fair. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Did you attend the launch of Aberdeen Art Fair?
0
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Picture from Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain across north and north-east ahead of Tour of…
0
Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
erena Williams waved an emotional goodbye to tennis after a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open (John Minchillo/AP)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0