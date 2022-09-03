Eight migrants found dead in Rio Grande at US-Mexico border

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Eight migrants found dead in Rio Grande at US-Mexico border

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 8:02 am
A member of the Texas National Guard looks across the Rio Grande to Mexico (Eric Gay/AP)
A member of the Texas National Guard looks across the Rio Grande to Mexico (Eric Gay/AP)

At least eight migrants were found dead in the Rio Grande in Texas after dozens attempted a hazardous crossing near Eagle Pass.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Mexican officials made the discovery while responding to a large group of people crossing the river following days of heavy rain that had resulted in particularly swift currents.

American officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams found two others.

The CBP said US crews rescued 37 others from the river and detained 16 more, while Mexican officials took 39 migrants into custody.

Officials on both sides of the border are continuing to search for any more possible victims.

Border Enforcement Texas
Migrants on the US side of the border after illegally crossing the Rio Grande (Eric Gay/AP)

There was no confirmation of which country or countries the migrants were from.

The Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector, which includes Eagle Pass, is fast becoming the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. Agents stopped migrants nearly 50,000 times in the sector in July, with Rio Grande Valley a distant second at about 35,000.

The area draws migrants from dozens of countries, many of them in families with young children. About six in 10 stops in the Del Rio sector in July were migrants from Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua.

The sector, which extends 245 miles along the Rio Grande, has been especially dangerous because river currents can be deceptively fast and change quickly. Crossing the river can be challenging even for strong swimmers.

US officials announced last month that they had discovered the bodies of more than 200 migrants in the sector from October to July.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

A small airplane circles over Tupel (Rachel McWilliams via AP)
Pilot threatens to crash plane circling over city in Mississippi
Max Verstappen topped qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix (Peter Dejong/AP).
Max Verstappen takes pole position for Dutch Grand Prix and delights orange army
Both sides were frustrated (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton and Liverpool share the spoils in Merseyside derby of missed chances
People use a makeshift raft to try and salvage belongings from their nearby flooded homes (Fareed Khan/AP)
Pakistan urges ‘immense humanitarian response’ to unprecedented flooding
Dmitry Medvedev is the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council (Ekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP)
Putin ally warns West of ‘doomsday’ if Russia is pushed towards collapse
Nasa’s moon rocket on Launch Pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Centre (Chris O’Meara/AP)
Nasa halts moon rocket fuelling ahead of second launch attempt
Charles Leclerc finished fastest in final practice (Peter Dejong/AP)
Charles Leclerc edges out George Russell in final practice for Dutch Grand Prix
Rocky the dolphin swims at the Umah Lumba Rehabilitation, Release and Retirement Centre in Banyuwedang Bay, West Bali, Indonesia (DolphinProject.com/AP)
Rescued dolphins swim free from rehabilitation centre in Indonesia
The former Soviet leader’s daughter Irina Virganskaya says goodbye to Mikhail Gorbachev (AP)
Gorbachev buried in Moscow as Putin snubs ceremony
Jody Morris believes securing Reece James, right, and Mason Mount, right, on new deals would prove a bigger coup for Chelsea than a glut of summer signings (Tess Derry/PA)
New deals for Reece James and Mason Mount ‘would be two most important signings’

More from Press and Journal

Crowds queue up for fresh seafood at the Peterhead Seafood Festival. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you…
0
Visitors enjoying the artwork at Aberdeen Art Fair. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Did you attend the launch of Aberdeen Art Fair?
0
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Picture from Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain across north and north-east ahead of Tour of…
0
Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
A member of the Texas National Guard looks across the Rio Grande to Mexico (Eric Gay/AP)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0