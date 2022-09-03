Max Verstappen takes pole position for Dutch Grand Prix and delights orange army

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Max Verstappen takes pole position for Dutch Grand Prix and delights orange army

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 3:29 pm Updated: September 3, 2022, 3:49 pm
Max Verstappen topped qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix (Peter Dejong/AP).
Max Verstappen topped qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix (Peter Dejong/AP).

Max Verstappen delivered the goods in front of 105,000 orange-clad fans by putting his Red Bull on pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s preparations for qualifying were dealt a blow when he missed a large chunk of practice on Friday following a gearbox failure.

But the world champion came up with a lap when it mattered most to see off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by just 0.021 seconds and claim the 17th pole of his career on his seemingly unstoppable march towards the championship.

Carlos Sainz took third, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, while Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who spun in the closing stages, finished fifth. George Russell was sixth.

Verstappen headed into qualifying having failed to top any of the three practice sessions in Zandvoort, the coastal town 25 miles west of Amsterdam.

But the championship leader, 93 points clear of Perez and 98 points ahead of Leclerc in the standings, took pole with his final throw of the dice to the delight of his home crowd.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team are in much better shape than a week ago in Belgium with the short, twisty Zandvoort track better suited to their machinery.

But both Hamilton and Russell failed to improve with their final runs after Perez’s late spin saw the yellow flags deployed in the final sector.

Hamilton finished three tenths back, with Russell eight tenths slower than Verstappen.

Netherlands F1 GP Auto Racing
Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth (AP/Christian Bruna).

Daniel Ricciardo is scrambling to save his career after being dumped by McLaren a year early.

And the eight-time grand prix winner, who will be replaced by Oscar Piastri next season, will struggle to entice a future employer with another poor performance.

Ricciardo, 33, failed to make it out of Q1, and will line up in 18th place for Sunday’s race. Lando Norris qualified seventh in the other McLaren.

However, Norris’ grid slot is in doubt after Yuki Tsunoda had to slam on the brakes to avoid a pit-lane collision with the Briton. The stewards are investigating the incident.

Sebastian Vettel, who is definitely leaving the sport at the end of the season, ran off the track and into the gravel in Q1, and will line up last but one on the grid.

Belgium F1 GP Auto Racing
There was frustration for Sebastian Vettel (Olivier Matthys/PA).

Qualifying was suspended for six minutes after an orange flare was thrown on to the track.

A spokesperson for the governing FIA said the individual responsible was “identified and removed by event security”.

A second flare landed on the track in Q3 but the battle for pole was able to continue without an additional stoppage. An arrest was understood to have been made.

A jubilant Verstappen, who has nine wins from 14 races this year, said afterwards: “It is unbelievable, especially after yesterday. We had a difficult day but we worked really well over night with the whole team to turn it around.

“It was a special qualifying. We had to change the car around quite a bit and this morning was about learning and trying to fine-tune the car. I am really happy with Q3.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jay Stansfield will wear his father’s number nine shirt for Exeter City (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jay Stansfield dons number nine shirt for Exeter 12 years after his father’s death
Both sides were frustrated (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton and Liverpool share the spoils in Merseyside derby of missed chances
Celtic’s David Turnbull (centre) celebrates the fourth goal in the win over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic dominate Old Firm derby to move five points clear of Rangers
Charles Leclerc finished fastest in final practice (Peter Dejong/AP)
Charles Leclerc edges out George Russell in final practice for Dutch Grand Prix
Graham Potter is expecting a tough game against Leicester (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Graham Potter wary of lowly Leicester as Brighton prepare for ‘dangerous team’
Scotland’s Beth Potter came third in Birmingham this summer (David Davies/PA)
Beth Potter struggling for motivation since claiming Commonwealth Games medal
Jonny Brownlee has returned after a broken elbow and fractured wrist. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jonny Brownlee will only go to Paris 2024 if he feels capable of winning…
Jody Morris believes securing Reece James, right, and Mason Mount, right, on new deals would prove a bigger coup for Chelsea than a glut of summer signings (Tess Derry/PA)
New deals for Reece James and Mason Mount ‘would be two most important signings’
Shaul Ladany, pictured celebrating his 85th birthday, survived the Munich Olympic terror attack in 1972 and the Holocaust (Handout from Shaul Ladany/PA)
‘I am not afraid to die’: Munich survivor, 86, recalls 1972 terror attack
Worcester have not paid their staff on time (David Davies/PA)
Worcester tell staff wages are now being processed after resolving banking issue

More from Press and Journal

Crowds queue up for fresh seafood at the Peterhead Seafood Festival. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you…
0
Visitors enjoying the artwork at Aberdeen Art Fair. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Did you attend the launch of Aberdeen Art Fair?
0
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Picture from Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain across north and north-east ahead of Tour of…
0
Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Max Verstappen topped qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix (Peter Dejong/AP).
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0