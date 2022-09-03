Pilot threatens to crash plane circling over city in Mississippi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pilot threatens to crash plane circling over city in Mississippi

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 3:44 pm
A small airplane circles over Tupel (Rachel McWilliams via AP)
A small airplane circles over Tupel (Rachel McWilliams via AP)

The pilot of a small plane circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, US police said.

Tupelo police said the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated.

The plane started circling about 5am local time (11am BST) and was still in the air more than three hours later.

Police said they have made contact with the pilot directly.

The plane in the sky
Police say the pilot of the small plane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store (Rachel McWilliams via AP)

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given,” police said.

“With the mobility of an aeroplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”

Authorities believe the aircraft was stolen and are working to determine whether the pilot threatening to crash the plane is an employee of a local airport, according to sources.

Multiple US federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, are now involved in the investigation and are working to discern a motive.

An online flight tracking service showed the plane meandering in the sky and following a looping path.

Plane circles
The local Walmart has been evacuated (Rachel McWilliams via AP)

Mississippi governor Tate Reeves wrote on Twitter: “State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation.

“All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.”

Law enforcement told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that the plane had left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs.

Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and was watching the situation on TV and social media. Several of her friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in this town,” Ms Criss told The Associated Press. “It’s a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning.”

