On this day in 2006: Andre Agassi retires from tennis after US Open knockout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

On this day in 2006: Andre Agassi retires from tennis after US Open knockout

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 4:43 pm
Andre Agassi was in tears following his retirement at the US Open in 2006 (PA Archive)

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]

More from Sport

Dan Evans: No regrets following third-round US Open loss to ex-champ Marin Cilic
Rafael Nadal defeats Richard Gasquet to move to US Open fourth round
Former champion Marin Cilic ends Dan Evans’ US Open run in four sets
Victoria Azarenka says tennis must address inappropriate coach relationships
Tyson Fury intends to announce future fight plans next week
Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics
AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter
Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano…
Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start
Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now

More from Press and Journal

David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
ANALYSIS: Lighting strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre praises substitutes' role in 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies