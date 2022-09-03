Substitute Ben Chilwell inspires Chelsea to comeback win over West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Substitute Ben Chilwell inspires Chelsea to comeback win over West Ham

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 5:11 pm Updated: September 3, 2022, 5:20 pm
Ben Chilwell celebrates his goal in Chelsea's win over West Ham (Steven Paston/PA)
Ben Chilwell celebrates his goal in Chelsea’s win over West Ham (Steven Paston/PA)

Super sub Ben Chilwell dragged Chelsea to a breathless 2-1 Premier League win over West Ham with a virtuoso control and finish then an assist for Kai Havertz.

Chelsea still had to ride their luck en route to a third win in six top-flight games, however, with Maxwel Cornet denied a late leveller for West Ham.

Edouard Mendy raced out to dive at Jarrod Bowen’s feet, but his weak palm gifted Cornet the chance to lash home.

The Hammers’ wild celebrations were cut short, however, as the goal was ruled out after a VAR review.

The officials deemed Bowen’s trailing leg on Mendy a sufficient foul to disallow the goal, leaving the Blues to tiptoe to three vital points.

England full-back Chilwell only joined the fray with 18 minutes to play, but turned the game on its head.

Michail Antonio had tapped West Ham into a 1-0 lead after a low-quality opening hour.

But Chilwell then provided a majestic piece of control from Thiago Silva’s lofted pass before slotting home a fine one-touch finish.

Chelsea v West Ham United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring Chelsea’s winning goal against West Ham (Steven Paston/PA)

The ex-Leicester defender then teed up Havertz to side-foot home, with the Blues expecting to see out the win before that last-ditch drama with Bowen, Mendy and Cornet.

New recruits Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria watched on from the stands, with both men doubtless mightily relieved at this result.

Boss Thomas Tuchel branded the close of the transfer window a “fresh start” and, despite clear structural problems in this match, three crucial points will hand everyone at Stamford Bridge a major lift.

A turgid, goalless, chance-less first half generated precious little to stir the footballing soul at a frustrated Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea lined up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Wesley Fofana starting just three days after his £70million move from Leicester.

The French defender was immediately comfortable in the set-up, but the same could not be said of Chelsea’s midfield, or their attacking structure.

Conor Gallagher regularly incurred the wrath of Tuchel on the touchline for taking up the wrong position when the Blues had the ball.

Chelsea bossed the ball but failed to threaten at all in the first half, with some familiar tactical teething problems coming to the fore.

The three-man midfield could not solve the disconnect between the bottom and the top of Chelsea’s attack.

Gallagher might perhaps have operated more centrally, in something akin to a number 10 role, had Fofana had more time to train and develop a right-flank rapport with Reece James.

Chelsea v West Ham United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was not always happy on the touchline with how his side were performing (Steven Paston/PA)

Instead, Gallagher was tasked with doubling up with wing-back James, but too often that left the Blues unable to set their England marauder free on that flank.

Raheem Sterling again battled manfully, but without enough of a foil up front, while Christian Pulisic could not convince.

Half-time came and went without much alteration and Chelsea continued to press without incision.

Lucas Paqueta picked Pulisic’s pocket as he eyed a shot in the box in a rare threatening break from the Blues.

James was booked for shoving Antonio after being fouled by the West Ham striker, then Chelsea were quickly left remonstrating with officials claiming an off-the-ball clash from the visiting forward.

Any censure duly escaped, Antonio shortly tapped home after Mendy could not punch clear from a West Ham corner.

Chelsea v West Ham United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Michail Antonio celebrates after giving West Ham the lead at Stamford Bridge (Steven Paston/PA)

Declan Rice collected the loose ball and squared to Antonio who only had to tap across the line to put West Ham up and apply a major choke hold on Chelsea.

Just when Chelsea were starting to stare down the barrel of a third defeat in six matches, however, up popped Chilwell with a stunning goal.

Silva’s raking pass split the defence but still asked a massive amount of Chilwell, who coolly headed on for himself, then spun and delivered a first-time finish through Lukasz Fabianski’s legs.

Cornet should have put West Ham back in front with his first touch off the bench, only to nod against the post with Mendy beaten.

Chelsea seized on that reprieve to race up the other end, with Chilwell delivering a low cross for Havertz to tap home and put the hosts 2-1 up.

Chelsea v West Ham United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Maxwel Cornet hit the post and then also had a goal disallowed for West Ham in their defeat at Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

West Ham powered back and thought they had levelled at 2-2 just moments later, only for Cornet’s effort to be chalked off.

Bowen left a trailing foot in on Mendy, who had raced out but only palmed away weakly.

Cornet fired in after claiming the loose ball, with the goal initially given, then ruled out after VAR review.

