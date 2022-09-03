Jesse Marsch wants talks with officials after Leeds lose at Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Jesse Marsch wants talks with officials after Leeds lose at Brentford

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 6:38 pm
Jesse Marsch was sent off (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Jesse Marsch was sent off (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jesse Marsch accused the officials of a “lack of respect” after Ivan Toney’s hat-trick condemned Leeds to a 5-2 defeat at Brentford.

Marsch was sent to the stands for protesting when his side were denied a penalty, after they had conceded the opening goal to a spot-kick following a lengthy VAR review.

Referee Robert Jones studied the replays on the pitchside monitor before deciding Toney had been fouled by Luis Sinisterra.

But Marsch exploded with rage when there was no such review after Crysencio Summerville was tugged back by Aaron Hickey.

“I was calm, even when Brentford were given the penalty,” said Marsch. “Even though I didn’t see it right away, but normally when the phrasing and verbiage is ‘clear and obvious’ and it takes that long to look at it, then for me it’s not clear and obvious.

“And when I saw it at half-time, I don’t believe it’s a penalty and if it is, it’s an incredibly soft one.

“Then there’s an action where I think Somerville is actually more of an egregious foul and it doesn’t even get looked at for VAR.

“I’m clearly dissatisfied. I’ve got to figure out how to have discussions with the League or with referees or something to help understand how some decisions get made.

“I was speaking with the fourth official, trying to be as respectful as I possibly could, even when a penalty was given that I probably didn’t think was a penalty. And then you don’t see it reciprocated, the respect.

“That’s what I would call it. That lack of VAR visit in the end to me is a lack of respect.”

Toney tucked away his 18th penalty from 18 attempts to take his Bees goal tally to 50 in 96 appearances.

The striker was not going to settle for a half century, though, and he curled in a sublime free-kick for Brentford’s second.

Sinisterra pulled one back for Leeds before half-time but Toney restored the two-goal cushion with a cute chip after Leeds Illan Meslier came charging out of his goal.

“It’s a nightmare to play against him,” said Bees boss Thomas Frank.

“Also I have said many times he is the best penalty taker in the world, and hopefully I wont get bored saying it.

“The free-kick? Wow! I said to him if you want to take them you have to practice. It was a classic Ivan goal, fantastic technique.

“Then last one is just ridiculous, to dink it over the keeper and pull that finish out of the hat. Yeah, good.”

Toney’s form this season must surely have given England boss Gareth Southgate food for thought ahead of this month’s Nations League fixtures.

“Off the top of my head, looking at strikers on form, Harry Kane is number one but there is not a better striker after Kane on form,” added Frank.

“I don’t see a better one. Plus England have been in a few penalty shootouts and if they want to win one they need to pick Ivan.”

In a breathless finale Bryan Mbeumo added the fourth and Marc Roca pulled another back before Yoane Wissa wrapped up a deserved win for the hosts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dan Evans had no regrets after losing out to former champion Marin Cilic in a lengthy tussle in the third round of the US Open (Jason DeCrow/AP)
Dan Evans: No regrets following third-round US Open loss to ex-champ Marin Cilic
Rafael Nadal celebrates beating Richard Gasquet (Adam Hunger/AP)
Rafael Nadal defeats Richard Gasquet to move to US Open fourth round
Dan Evans was unable to get past Marin Cilic (Jason DeCrow/AP)
Former champion Marin Cilic ends Dan Evans’ US Open run in four sets
Victoria Azarenka believes tennis must do more to stamp out inappropriate relationships between male coaches and female players (Charles Krupa/AP)
Victoria Azarenka says tennis must address inappropriate coach relationships
Tyson Fury took part in WWE’s Clash at the Castle (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury intends to announce future fight plans next week
Sam Cook took four wickets for the Trent Rockets (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics
Rafael Leao struck twice for AC Milan at the San Siro (Luca Bruno/AP)
AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano…
Mikel Arteta believes consistency is very important at a big club (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knows the Foxes face a new reality. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now

More from Press and Journal

People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lighting strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0
Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson's goal. Photos by Chris Sumner
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre praises substitutes' role in 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies