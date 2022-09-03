Man accused of flying stolen plane over Mississippi faces terror charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man accused of flying stolen plane over Mississippi faces terror charges

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 6:40 pm Updated: September 3, 2022, 9:23 pm
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley (AP)
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley (AP)

A man who allegedly stole a plane and flew it over the US state of Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and making terrorist threats, police said.

The man, named as Cory Wayne Patterson by police in Tupelo, did not have a pilot’s licence but had taken some flight instruction, and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation.

Officers added that Patterson stole the plane, took off and then called in the threat to authorities.

Tupelo police chief John Quaka said Patterson could also face federal charges.

No-one was injured in the incident.

The plane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the ground as the pilot allegedly threatened to crash it.

Hours later, the plane landed safely in a field, and police took the pilot into custody.

Mississippi governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the situation had been resolved and no-one was injured. He thanked law enforcement agencies who helped bring the aircraft down.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the plane landed north-west of Ripley, Mississippi, with only the pilot aboard.

Tupelo plane
The pilot was taken into custody after the plane landed safely in a field (WCBI-TV via AP)

Ripley is about 85 miles south-east of Memphis, Tennessee, and about 45 miles north-west of Tupelo, Mississippi, where the flight originated.

The plane started circling over Tupelo at about 5am local time (11am BST), the Tupelo Police Department said. Officers evacuated a Walmart and a convenience store in Tupelo because the pilot had threatened to intentionally crash into the Walmart.

The plane flew over Tupelo for more than three hours before flying towards more rural areas.

Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and was watching the situation on TV and social media. Several of her friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in this town,” Ms Criss told The Associated Press. “It’s a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning.”

The drama unfolded as tens of thousands of college American football fans were headed to north Mississippi for matches at the University of Mississippi in Oxford and Mississippi State University in Starkville. Tupelo is between those two cities.

[[title]]

[[text]]

