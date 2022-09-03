Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to be more clinical despite beating Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to be more clinical despite beating Fulham

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 6:52 pm Updated: September 3, 2022, 11:45 pm
Antonio Conte applauds Tottenham’s supporters after a 2-1 win over Fulham (Ian Walton/AP/PA)
Antonio Conte applauds Tottenham's supporters after a 2-1 win over Fulham (Ian Walton/AP/PA)

Antonio Conte called on Tottenham to be more clinical despite extending their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Fulham.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane scored in each half as Spurs made it six top-flight matches without defeat this term.

Kane’s strike with quarter of an hour left appeared to put the game to bed but Aleksandar Mitrovic reduced the deficit with seven minutes left to set up a nervy finale.

“For sure the performance, yeah I like the performance,” Spurs boss Conte said. “Also against Southampton we had a good performance.

“If I have to find a situation that we need to improve, it is to be more clinical because when you create so many chances, you have to score but we scored two goals disallowed, then the crossbar.

“Yeah, I enjoyed a lot to see my players play the ball with quality and personality.”

Son Heung-min saw his goal drought extend into a sixth match but looked back to his usual best against Fulham with an effort against the crossbar and a cross-cum-shot disallowed for offside.

Conte added: “This is not only for Sonny (in the matches), but also the training sessions. We have Fraser (Forster) that sometimes he made a fantastic save to him in the training session and sometimes he is struggling to score but this is a period.

“I continue to tell you I am not worried because when I see this type of performance from my players, Sonny included, I am not worried. I know they are going to score many goals.”

Harry Kane was on the scoresheet against Fulham
Harry Kane was on the scoresheet against Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Kane achieved another milestone with his tap-in from Ryan Sessegnon’s cross his 188th strike in the Premier League, moving him beyond Andy Cole into third outright in the all-time list.

It was also his 43rd London derby goal in the Premier League, which puts him level with previous record-holder Thierry Henry.

Richarlison should have celebrated his full debut with a goal but hit the inside of the post with a second-half effort and also saw a stoppage-time effort ruled out for offside.

He was one of five changes made with Clement Lenglet also brought in for his full debut and both received praise from their manager.

“I think they showed they are really good players who can improve us a lot to become stronger and to also make the squad become more deep and give me the possibility to make rotation without a drop in quality,” Conte said.

“Lenglet showed to be a really good player with personality, with quality. When you sign a player from Barcelona for sure he arrives with a big background and for me it’s easier to explain the football to him.

“Richy is another player, strong player, you feel him when stay on pitch and feel his personality on the pitch. He’s a warrior, a fighter and we need this type of player to improve this type of aspect.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva praised the fight of his side despite admitting they were far from their best.

He said: “It was good to see at least we fought until the end. We believed we can equalise not playing even close to our best level so it is good coming here, playing a very good side, even not playing our best level we matched them until the last minute.

“I truly believe with a different performances from ourselves we can do much better and the game will be completely different.

“It is a moment for us to analyse and show the players why we didn’t perform as we should do.”

