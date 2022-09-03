David Moyes ’embarrassed’ for VAR after expletive-laden referee confrontation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

David Moyes ’embarrassed’ for VAR after expletive-laden referee confrontation

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 6:55 pm Updated: September 3, 2022, 11:49 pm
David Moyes was unhappy with the decision to rule out a late equaliser for West Ham against Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)
David Moyes was unhappy with the decision to rule out a late equaliser for West Ham against Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

David Moyes branded VAR official Jarred Gillett unfit for duty after an expletive-laden confrontation with referee Andy Madley following West Ham’s 2-1 loss at Chelsea.

West Ham boss Moyes accused Edouard Mendy of twice faking injury, as his side were denied a draw when Maxwel Cornet’s goal was chalked off after a VAR review.

Referee Madley awarded the goal, deeming Jarrod Bowen’s contact with Chelsea keeper Mendy as no issue before Cornet fired home.

Mendy spilled the ball, allowing Cornet the chance to level, but VAR ordered Madley to review the incident on the pitchside monitors and the effort was duly ruled out.

An incensed Moyes insisted he had “lost faith” in “weak” Premier League refereeing standards in an extended rant in the wake of the Stamford Bridge defeat.

Asked if he had sought out an explanation when confronting the referee after the match, Moyes replied: “No, I didn’t want an explanation from him, because it would have been a tough one for him to give, wouldn’t it?

“It would have been a tough one for him to try to justify. He couldn’t.

Chelsea v West Ham United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
West Ham United manager David Moyes confronted referee Andy Madley at the end of his side’s defeat at Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

“The goalkeeper comes to take it, and actually fumbles it out of his hands five or six yards, so he could never recover it.

“Then he acted as if he had a shoulder injury. I’m amazed that VAR sent the referee for him to see it.

“But I thought even if he goes to the TV there’s no way he’s overturning this, because this is a goal. It was a ridiculously bad decision.

“I’d question VAR today as much as the referee. But the referee should have stuck to his own guns today.

“There’s no excuse for VAR today, there is no excuse for that to be a goal, none whatsoever.

“The sad thing is this is the level of the weak refereeing at the moment.

“I think the worst thing is we’re sitting and watching it. We’ve been told there would be more contact. But that sounds as if there’s no contact with any goalies, and we didn’t get told that.

“And actually the goalkeeper tried to fake an injury on the first goal as well. And he did the same on the second goal.

“Jarrod said he never touched the goalkeeper at all. And if you look at it, he jumps him.

“There might have been a trailing foot if there was anything at all.

“The ball had come off him, four, five, six yards and he couldn’t recover it.

“If you ask me then he faked a shoulder injury, it didn’t affect him playing the last 15 minutes.

“Look, ultimately, I make loads of mistakes, referees can make loads of mistakes. But I would hope if the referee made a mistake that’s why it’s corrected by VAR.

“But if you’re saying today that the referee’s mistake was corrected by VAR, I’m saying I do not see that in a million years.

“And I’m actually more embarrassed for the guy who did the VAR than I am even for the referee.

“Because that’s telling me it’s someone who doesn’t understand football and probably shouldn’t be near it, if they think that was enough to send the referee to the screen.”

West Ham star Declan Rice took to social media to vent his own frustrations, posting on Twitter: “That’s up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it’s come into the game. Shambles.”

When asked if he would countenance any of his players possibly play-acting, Moyes replied: “I actually think it’s a bit of an insulting question to me. Because I don’t put my team out to do that.

“I’m not saying it doesn’t happen, but I certainly don’t set my team up that way. So I find that a wee bit insulting, because, if you know me, I wouldn’t do that.

“The football we play in this country is unique, and it’s unique because of the level of chances, the speed of the game today, the ball-in-play time.

“I managed in Spain, more people dived, the difference in the Premier League is we’ve got a really good product.

“It’s a great league, and managers and players are coming here from all over the world. But they have to work in our environment, and they have to work in what our culture is.

“And today, the referees said they would be changing from soft decisions. If there was any decision today that was unbelievably soft (it was that one).”

Chelsea v West Ham United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel felt the right decision was made to disallow West Ham’s late goal at Stamford Bridge (Steven Paston/PA)

Michail Antonio had put West Ham into a second-half lead, before Ben Chilwell levelled and then teed up Kai Havertz for what proved to be Chelsea’s winner.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel insisted Cornet’s possible Hammers equaliser was right to have been ruled out.

“It (VAR) obviously went in our favour today, and there’s a reason I think it went in our favour: it’s my opinion, and I don’t know if everyone shares the opinion, that it’s very clear it’s a foul,” said Tuchel.

“The first goal we concede is very similar to the situation we had against Tottenham but I leave it to you to decide if this goal should stand and whether this situation isn’t the same situation as against Tottenham.

“I will not comment any more because what happened against Tottenham was so obvious and I paid a lot of money for commenting, so I will not do it again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dan Evans had no regrets after losing out to former champion Marin Cilic in a lengthy tussle in the third round of the US Open (Jason DeCrow/AP)
Dan Evans: No regrets following third-round US Open loss to ex-champ Marin Cilic
Rafael Nadal celebrates beating Richard Gasquet (Adam Hunger/AP)
Rafael Nadal defeats Richard Gasquet to move to US Open fourth round
Dan Evans was unable to get past Marin Cilic (Jason DeCrow/AP)
Former champion Marin Cilic ends Dan Evans’ US Open run in four sets
Victoria Azarenka believes tennis must do more to stamp out inappropriate relationships between male coaches and female players (Charles Krupa/AP)
Victoria Azarenka says tennis must address inappropriate coach relationships
Tyson Fury took part in WWE’s Clash at the Castle (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury intends to announce future fight plans next week
Sam Cook took four wickets for the Trent Rockets (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics
Rafael Leao struck twice for AC Milan at the San Siro (Luca Bruno/AP)
AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano…
Mikel Arteta believes consistency is very important at a big club (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knows the Foxes face a new reality. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now

More from Press and Journal

People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lighting strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0
Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson's goal. Photos by Chris Sumner
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre praises substitutes' role in 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies