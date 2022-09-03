Erling Haaland’s superb start continues but Villa hit back to draw with Man City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erling Haaland’s superb start continues but Villa hit back to draw with Man City

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 7:47 pm Updated: September 3, 2022, 7:51 pm
Erling Haaland struck again (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland became only the second player in Premier League history to reach 10 goals in their first six appearances but Manchester City failed to make their dominance count as Leon Bailey secured a much-needed draw for Aston Villa.

City’s 22-year-old striker has sparkled since swapping Borussia Dortmund for his father’s former club in the summer and followed back-to-back hat-tricks with another effort on Saturday evening.

Haaland nudged home Kevin De Bruyne’s inch-perfect cross early in the second half and the pair toyed with Villa at times, only for City to be caught cold by Bailey’s fizzing strike in a 1-1 draw.

It ended a three-match losing streak for under-pressure Steven Gerrard, whose side held firm in the first half only to concede five minutes after the restart at Villa Park.

Haaland ghosted in at the far post to turn in De Bruyne’s perfect cross and net his 10th goal in six games – a feat only Coventry’s Micky Quinn managed in Premier League history in 1992.

De Bruyne hit the crossbar with a free-kick and was showing incredible early understanding with Haaland, but Villa held tight and scored a well-taken equaliser.

Bailey unleashed a fierce strike from a Jacob Ramsey ball in front of the Holte End, who were celebrating again when substitute Philippe Coutinho’s strike went in off the underside of the bar.

Referee Simon Hooper had already blown his whistle for offside when the Brazilian struck, but replays showed he was in fact onside in the build-up.

That decision will be pored over following this draw and Guardiola is sure to be annoyed with his side’s profligacy in front of goal.

Pressure eased on Steven Gerrard
Kyle Walker had the first chance of the game. The right-back may have strayed offside in the build-up but that did not take the edge off of Haaland’s anger when he lashed off target rather than passing to him.

De Bruyne struck a 20-yard effort just wide and there was a collective sigh of relief when the brilliant Belgian’s inviting cross just evaded Ilkay Gundogan.

Villa were struggling to contain the visitors and were hit by an injury to right-back Matty Cash, who was replaced by Ashley Young in the 27th minute.

There was a huge roar when the veteran brilliantly tracked back to halt a De Bruyne-led counter before launching their own, leading Ollie Watkins to go through and get away a shot that John Stones deflected across the face of goal.

Haaland struck his 10th goal of the season
Villa grew in confidence as half-time approached, but would fall behind in the 50th minute.

De Bruyne clipped a superb cross from the right that crept agonisingly out of Emiliano Martinez’s reach and dropped perfectly for Haaland to nudge home at the far post.

City fans goaded Gerrard with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” but a rare Rodri mistake soon had them panicking.

Ramsey had won the ball and collected a return pass from Ollie Watkins, only for Ederson to race out to deny him. Bailey fired wide from the edge of the box soon after.

City eventually regained control and Haaland swivelled to hit a strike that Martinez saved, with the striker then drawing a foul from Tyrone Mings that led De Bruyne to hit a 22-yard free-kick off the crossbar.

The Belgian teed up the Norwegian to get a shot away that Martinez parried, before the roles reversed and the midfielder struck wide with the outside of his boot.

It looked a matter of when rather than if City would score again, but they were made to pay for not turning those chances into goals in the 74th minute.

Ramsey drove forward then played over for Bailey to hit a sweet first-time strike with his left foot that flew past Ederson.

The volume briefly went up several more notches at a rocking Villa Park five minutes later when Coutinho’s thumping effort went in.

City attempted to take advantage of their let-off as they laid siege to the Villa goal.

Rodri sent a shot skipping wide from the edge of the box and Riyad Mahrez missed the target, unaware offside would end up being called. Guardiola’s men kept knocking but they could not eke out a winner.

