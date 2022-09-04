Briefly-serving Pope John Paul I beatified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Briefly-serving Pope John Paul I beatified

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 11:22 am
A man holds a photo of Pope John Paul I during the beatification ceremony led by Pope Francis (Andrew Medichini/AP)
A man holds a photo of Pope John Paul I during the beatification ceremony led by Pope Francis (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Francis has beatified one of his predecessors, John Paul I – a briefly serving pontiff who distinguished himself with his humility and cheerfulness, and whose abrupt death in his bedroom in 1978 shocked the world and fuelled suspicions for years about his demise.

The ceremony in St Peter’s Square on Sunday constituted the last formal step in the Vatican before possible sainthood for Albino Luciani, an Italian who died 33 days after being elected pontiff.

John Paul I “with a smile, communicated the goodness of the Lord”, Francis said in his homily.

Francis encouraged people to pray to the newly beatified churchman to “obtain for us the smile of the soul”.

Pope John Paul I tapestry
A tapestry depicting Pope John Paul I was unveiled during the beatification ceremony (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Last year, Francis approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of John Paul I – that of the recovery of a critically ill 11-year-old girl in 2011 in Buenos Aires.

Now a young woman, Candela Giarda told a Vatican press conference last week in a video message that she had wanted to attend the ceremony but could not because she recently broke her foot while training in a gym.

Seated under a canopy outside St Peter’s Basilica, Francis led the ceremony, which was punctuated by booms of thunder, flashes of lightning and pouring rain, prompting cardinals, bishops, the choir and thousands of rank-and-file faithful in the square to open umbrellas.

When elected pontiff on August 26, 1978, Luciani, 65, had been serving as patriarch of Venice, one of the church’s more prestigious positions.

Pope Francis
Pope Francis presided over the beatification ceremony (Andrew Medichini/AP)

In that role as well as that previously as a bishop in north-eastern Italy, Luciani sounded warnings against corruption, including in banking circles.

In his short-lived papacy, which concluded with the discovery of his body in his bedroom in the Apostolic Palace, John Paul I immediately established a simple, direct way of communicating with the faithful in the addresses he gave, a style change considered revolutionary considering the stuffiness of church hierarchy.

Those who have campaigned for him to be made a saint have stressed his deep spirituality and his tireless emphasis on key Christian virtues – faith, hope and charity.

“Let us pray, in his own words: ‘Lord take me as I am, with my defects, with my shortcomings, but make me become what you want me to be,’” Francis said.

John Paul “lived without compromise”, Francis said, hailing Luciani for having ”conquered the temptation to put one’s ‘I’ at the centre or to seek glory”.

Crowds in St Peter's Square
The ceremony in St Peter’s Square came during heavy rain (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Although the Vatican said John Paul died of a heart attack, it gave conflicting versions of the circumstances of how his body was discovered.

First it said a priest who served as his secretary found him, but it later acknowledged John Paul was found dead by one of the nuns who brought him his customary morning coffee.

With a huge financial scandal developing at the time in Italy involving figures who had links to the Vatican’s bank, suspicions quickly took root in the secular media that perhaps Luciani was poisoned because he intended to root-out wrongdoing.

Books speculating on the circumstances surrounding his death, especially since no post-mortem was carried out, sold millions of copies.

