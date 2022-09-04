Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel relieved transfer window is shut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel relieved transfer window is shut

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 12:27 pm
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has hailed the double boost of the transfer window closing and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s return to training (Steven Paston/PA)
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has hailed the double boost of the transfer window closing and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s return to training (Steven Paston/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has hailed the “immense boost” of the transfer window being shut and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s tentative steps into Chelsea training.

Chelsea set a one-window British spending record of £273million as new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali overhauled the Blues’ playing resources.

New chairman Boehly has acted as interim sporting director, with manager Tuchel holding a key influence on transfer decisions.

Barcelona signing Aubameyang was due to start Chelsea training on Sunday, to try out a custom-made protective face mask.

The 33-year-old suffered a broken jaw during a recent home invasion but is determined not to let the attack keep slowing down his start at Chelsea.

“For us it’s an immense boost to have the window closed, and hopefully to have Auba back in training,” said Tuchel.

“Auba will train on Sunday but I cannot tell you yet if it’s full contact or individually.

“We’ll need to see. He has the mask and the doctors tell me the mask is good and he feels comfortable with it.

“So he would be okay but we need to check it and we need to check it with no contact, half-contact, and then full contact.

“We need to see how he feels with it. It’s too early to make a prediction but he’ll be in training tomorrow morning and we’ll see.”

Aubameyang and midfielder Denis Zakaria were the final arrivals of a transfer window blitz from Chelsea, also including high-profile recruits Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.

Wesley Fofana made his Blues debut in Saturday’s 2-1 win over West Ham, just three days after completing his £69.5million switch from Leicester.

Chelsea edged to their third win of the campaign thanks to late goals from substitutes Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz.

West Ham had taken the lead through Michail Antonio, while Maxwell Cornet later headed against a post with Edouard Mendy beaten.

Cornet then saw a goal chalked off after a VAR review in controversial fashion, denying the Hammers a last-gasp draw.

A relieved Tuchel admitted the ability to focus fully on coaching will now prove a boost, while certainty for all his players will also help sharpen Stamford Bridge minds.

“We have now the chance to demand full commitment, there is no way out any more,” said Tuchel.

“We are the group for Chelsea who wants to have the best possible results and outcome.

“We have to take now our responsibility from here. I am happy with everybody who is in the group, there is a reason for everyone to be in the group.

“We want to use this momentum to kick start the season new and I am happy to get the luck we needed to win (against West Ham).

“We got the belief, got the atmosphere, and turned it around because these things are needed to play with full belief and confidence.”

West Ham boss David Moyes could have landed himself in hot water with the authorities for his post-match comments and actions towards the officials.

Midfielder Declan Rice was similarly scathing of Cornet’s disallowed goal, where Jarrod Bowen was judged to have fouled Mendy in the build-up.

Rice also reserved special mention for Lucas Paqueta however, with the Brazil playmaker settling in quickly after his big-money move from Lyon.

“He is a top player, we would have liked to have got him on the ball more,” said Rice, of Paqueta.

“But I thought for his second game, the way he integrated with the team and showed his confidence, he is going to be a real special player for us.

“The defeat is gutting, and the main talking point is the disallowed goal. We have looked back at it as a team and the lads and the manager are gutted.

“We felt as though we could have come away with something.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Huddersfield’s Yuta Nakayama was denied an equaliser when goal-line technology failed to detect his effort against Blackpool had crossed the line (PA)
EFL ‘incredibly frustrated’ by goal-line technology failure in Huddersfield game
Taylor Townsend has returned to tennis following the birth of her son (Adam Davy/PA)
Candid Taylor Townsend pleased with social media reaction to her weight issues
Premiership champions Leicester
Gallagher Premiership: Club-by-club guide to the 2022-23 campaign
Manchester United fans wave anti-Glazer banners in the stands during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Glazers set price to buy Manchester United
Joey Barton was suspended for six matches at the start of his Newcastle career for a training-ground fight with Ousmane Dabo at Manchester City (David Howarth/PA)
On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident
Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York (Adam Hunger/AP)
US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight

More from Press and Journal

Tour of Britain Aberdeen Aberdeenshire
'Creating a long-lasting legacy': Tour of Britain success cements Aberdeenshire as cycling destination
0
The Paperchase store in Union Square is set to close its door.
Another blow to Aberdeen's shopping centres? Paperchase understood to be preparing to close
0
Machineheads go wild for Machine Head as the Metal Legends played The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.
GALLERY: Were you at the Machine Head gig in The Lemon Tree?
0
Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.
Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business story on Aberdeen harbour Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour . Aberdeen harbour . Supplied by Aberdeen Harbour Board Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale
0
Billy Horschel celebrates victory on the final green at Wentworth.
Richie Ramsay: There will be a different atmosphere at this week's BMW PGA Championship…