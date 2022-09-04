German leaders plan more help for consumers to take sting out of rising prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
German leaders plan more help for consumers to take sting out of rising prices

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 1:15 pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the measures during a news conference on Sunday in Berlin (Michael Kappeler/dpa/AP)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the measures during a news conference on Sunday in Berlin (Michael Kappeler/dpa/AP)

Germany will invest an additional 65 billion euros (£56 billion) in a new round of measures aimed at easing the sting of inflation and high energy prices for consumers, the country’s governing coalition has announced.

Among the measures is an extra one-off payment for more consumers to help cover energy costs, a planned price cap on the basic amount of energy consumption for families and individuals, and a successor to the country’s popular “9-euro ticket” for nationwide public transport.

At a news conference with leaders from the Greens and the pro-business FDP, the two coalition partners of his centre-left Social Democrats, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “Germany stands together in a difficult time. As a country, we will get through this difficult time.”

He said he is “very aware” that many Germans are struggling to cope with rising prices and the government is prepared to help. “We take these concerns very, very seriously,” he added.

German leaders
Chancellor Olaf Scholz, second left, announced the measures alongside leading members of his coalition government (Michael Kappeler/dpa/AP)

In addition to the previously announced one-off 300 euro (£260) payment to workers to help offset energy costs, the government now plans to offer payments to other groups – retirees will receive 300 euros, for example, while students will receive 200 euros (£173).

To keep energy costs lower for individuals and families, the government announced a “price brake” on energy prices, saying it plans to offer a to-be-determined basic amount of energy to all at a lower rate.

The government will also develop a successor to its “9-euro ticket”, a nationwide ticket allowing unlimited travel on local and regional public transport.

The 9-euro (£7.80) per month ticket was announced for three months at the beginning of June as part of a government programme intended to help combat high inflation and fuel prices.

Although officials did not announce the new monthly price for this ticket going forward, the agreement released by the coalition pointed to suggestions of 49 euros (£42) or 69 euros (£60) and said it aims to offer something in this range.

Transport protest
Protests have been staged in Germany to demand the continuation of the so-called ‘9-euro ticket’ (Joerg Carstensen/dpa/AP)

Additional measures planned as part of the package include higher subsidies for families with children, a reform of housing subsidies, and larger payments for low-income individuals receiving government aid.

Mr Scholz’s government has faced pressure in recent weeks to indicate how it planned to follow through on its promise to help consumers shoulder the costs of inflation and higher energy prices.

In addition to rising wholesale prices for natural gas caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, German consumers will have to pay a new surcharge to prop up energy companies scrambling to find new supplies on the global market.

Mr Scholz blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Germany’s high energy prices, saying Russia “has broken its contract” and “is no longer a reliable energy supplier”.

In July, when the government first began implementing measures to head off an energy crisis, Mr Scholz promised to ease the sting on consumers, saying “you’ll never walk alone”.

In recent weeks, the government had announced other actions to aid consumers, including the one-off payment of 300 euros for workers and lowering VAT on gas from 19% to 7% until the end of March 2024.

