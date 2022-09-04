Brendan Rodgers: I won’t shirk responsibility for reviving Leicester’s fortunes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brendan Rodgers: I won’t shirk responsibility for reviving Leicester’s fortunes

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 5:51 pm Updated: September 4, 2022, 6:01 pm
Brendan Rodgers was unable to significantly strengthen his squad during the transfer window (Steven Paston/PA)
Brendan Rodgers was unable to significantly strengthen his squad during the transfer window (Steven Paston/PA)

Under-pressure Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insisted he would not shirk responsibility for reviving his rock-bottom side’s fortunes after travelling fans turned on him during a thumping 5-2 defeat at Brighton.

Chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ rang out from the disgruntled away end at the Amex Stadium before a ‘Rodgers Out’ banner was unfurled at full-time following the Foxes’ fifth-successive Premier League loss.

City led with just 51 seconds on the clock thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho and were level at 2-2 at the break but have taken only one point from a possible 18 after being outclassed in the second period.

Graham Potter (right) and Brendan Rodgers shake hands
Brendan Rodgers (left) this week admitted his club's primary objective this term was avoiding relegation (Steven Paston/PA)

Rodgers, who was unable to significantly strengthen his squad during the transfer window, says he has not sought reassurances from the club’s owners about his future and retains belief in his ability.

“I’ve never asked for it in all my time here,” he replied, when questioned about the backing of the board. “I’ve never wanted it.

“I will continue to do my work and come in and study and do as much as I possibly can. Until someone tells me differently, I will continue to do that.

“The challenge, we have to embrace it; I’m certainly not going to shirk it. It has been really, really difficult.

“I never lose any belief in what I do. But ultimately, I’m responsible for the results and results at this moment in time haven’t been good enough.

“It’s a big challenge but it’s a great challenge. It’s a harsh league if you’re not at the top of your game.”

Rodgers this week admitted his club’s primary objective this term was avoiding relegation following their dismal start and the lack of new signings.

After Iheanacho’s rapid opener was overturned by a Luke Thomas own goal and a Moises Caicedo strike, Patson Daka equalised before the break.

But the Foxes were overpowered in the second period and ultimately suffered a heavy defeat following a Leandro Trossard strike and Alexis Mac Allister’s set-piece double – a penalty followed by a superb free-kick in added time.

Rodgers urged the club’s aggrieved fans to stick behind his underperforming players.

“(It was a) tough afternoon,” said the Northern Irishman, who was unable to give a debut to deadline-day signing Wout Faes in Sussex due to a visa issue.

Alexis Mac Allister (number 10) celebrates
Alexis Mac Allister (number 10) claimed a set-piece double for Brighton (Steven Paston/PA)

“You can only be honest and Brighton were the better team today.

“It’s a difficult moment for the supporters.

“All I encourage is that when it’s 0-0 or 1-0 behind, that they keep pushing the players, keep supporting them because it’s so important for the players on the field that they feel that support. Otherwise, the anxiety comes in.

“I’m not sure there are too many players that will improve and get better if they don’t have that support.”

Brighton’s emphatic victory tightened their grip on fourth spot.

The rampant Seagulls responded well to falling behind and the frustration of Mac Allister having a thunderous strike ruled out for offside against Enock Mwepu at 2-2 following a lengthy VAR check.

Albion head coach Graham Potter, whose side suffered a first defeat of the season at Fulham in midweek, said: “Great performance, great result, great atmosphere.

“We spoke about responding to the disappointment of midweek and to concede so early is not the ideal start but credit to the boys, they were fantastic.

“We reset at half-time, played really well second half and overall, thoroughly deserved to win.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

Huddersfield’s Yuta Nakayama was denied an equaliser when goal-line technology failed to detect his effort against Blackpool had crossed the line (PA)
Taylor Townsend has returned to tennis following the birth of her son (Adam Davy/PA)
Premiership champions Leicester
Manchester United fans wave anti-Glazer banners in the stands during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Joey Barton was suspended for six matches at the start of his Newcastle career for a training-ground fight with Ousmane Dabo at Manchester City (David Howarth/PA)
Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Tour of Britain Aberdeen Aberdeenshire
The Paperchase store in Union Square is set to close its door.
Machineheads go wild for Machine Head as the Metal Legends played The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.
Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business story on Aberdeen harbour Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour . Aberdeen harbour . Supplied by Aberdeen Harbour Board Date; Unknown
Billy Horschel celebrates victory on the final green at Wentworth.
