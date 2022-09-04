PGMOL effectively accepts VAR decisions at Chelsea and Newcastle were wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

PGMOL effectively accepts VAR decisions at Chelsea and Newcastle were wrong

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 6:19 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 7:39 am
Referee Andrew Madley consults the pitch side monitor for a VAR decision (Steven Paston/PA)
Referee Andrew Madley consults the pitch side monitor for a VAR decision (Steven Paston/PA)

Referees’ body PGMOL has effectively admitted the respective VAR decisions to disallow goals at Chelsea and Newcastle on Saturday were wrong and promised to “fully co-operate” with a Premier League review of the incidents.

The Professional Game Match Officials’ Board took the rare step of  “acknowledging” the specific controversies in a statement on Sunday, and accepted the Premier League’s request for an additional investigation.

VAR decisions in all affected matches are already reviewed by a five-strong independent panel comprising representatives of the Premier League and the PGMOL as well as three former players, with their findings sent to the clubs concerned.

Chelsea v West Ham United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
David Moyes was furious to see West Ham’s late equaliser disallowed at Stamford Bridge (Steven Paston/PA)

So it is significant that PGMOL has taken the extra step after Saturday’s action, with West Ham denied a late equaliser against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while the Magpies drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace after a Tyrick Mitchell own goal was ruled out at St James’ Park.

PGMOL said in a statement: “PGMOL acknowledge the incidents to disallow the goals in the Chelsea v West Ham and Newcastle v Crystal Palace fixtures.

“We will fully co-operate and collaborate with the Premier League and their request to review these two particular incidents, using the outcome as part of the ongoing assessment of weekly performances and the development of our match officials going forward.”

Both decisions were heavily criticised, with Hammers boss David Moyes branding VAR official Jarred Gillett unfit for duty after confronting referee Andy Madley.

Maxwel Cornet’s strike was cancelled out after a VAR review in the London derby, with Jarrod Bowen deemed to have fouled Edouard Mendy as he attempted to reach a ball which was spilled by the goalkeeper.

A furious Moyes said: “I’m amazed that VAR sent the referee for him to see it. But I thought even if he goes to the TV there’s no way he’s overturning this, because this is a goal. It was a ridiculously bad decision.

“I’d question VAR today as much as the referee. But the referee should have stuck to his own guns. The sad thing is this is the level of the weak refereeing at the moment.

“Look, ultimately, I make loads of mistakes, referees can make loads of mistakes. But I would hope if the referee made a mistake, that’s why it’s corrected by VAR.

“But if you’re saying today that the referee’s mistake was corrected by VAR, I’m saying I do not see that in a million years. And I’m actually more embarrassed for the guy who did the VAR than I am even for the referee.

“Because that’s telling me it’s someone who doesn’t understand football and probably shouldn’t be near it, if they think that was enough to send the referee to the screen.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was rather more measured in his reaction to seeing Mitchell’s own goal overturned.

Referee Michael Salisbury ruled it out for a foul by Joe Willock on goalkeeper Vicente Guaita but Howe said: “I didn’t think it should have been disallowed, personally, I thought it was a foul or a push on Joe Willock in the build-up to the ball coming in.

“Joe’s momentum is fixed at that point from his opponent, it then carries him into the goalkeeper.

“But without that push, there’s no way that Joe would have gone in with that force, so for me it’s not a foul. If anything, it’s a penalty if it’s not a goal, so I was very surprised with the outcome.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Huddersfield’s Yuta Nakayama was denied an equaliser when goal-line technology failed to detect his effort against Blackpool had crossed the line (PA)
EFL ‘incredibly frustrated’ by goal-line technology failure in Huddersfield game
Taylor Townsend has returned to tennis following the birth of her son (Adam Davy/PA)
Candid Taylor Townsend pleased with social media reaction to her weight issues
Premiership champions Leicester
Gallagher Premiership: Club-by-club guide to the 2022-23 campaign
Manchester United fans wave anti-Glazer banners in the stands during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Glazers set price to buy Manchester United
Joey Barton was suspended for six matches at the start of his Newcastle career for a training-ground fight with Ousmane Dabo at Manchester City (David Howarth/PA)
On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident
Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York (Adam Hunger/AP)
US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight

More from Press and Journal

Tour of Britain Aberdeen Aberdeenshire
'Creating a long-lasting legacy': Tour of Britain success cements Aberdeenshire as cycling destination
0
The Paperchase store in Union Square is set to close its door.
Another blow to Aberdeen's shopping centres? Paperchase understood to be preparing to close
0
Machineheads go wild for Machine Head as the Metal Legends played The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.
GALLERY: Were you at the Machine Head gig in The Lemon Tree?
0
Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.
Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business story on Aberdeen harbour Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour . Aberdeen harbour . Supplied by Aberdeen Harbour Board Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale
0
Billy Horschel celebrates victory on the final green at Wentworth.
Richie Ramsay: There will be a different atmosphere at this week's BMW PGA Championship…